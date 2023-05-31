Submit Release
WYDOT to begin paving operations in Weston County

Newcastle, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Northern Improvement Company of Fargo, ND a $4,108,468 million contract to mill and overlay and chip seal a 6.60 stretch of US 85 beginning at mile marker 195.75 between Mule Creek Junction and mile marker 202 south of Newcastle.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of June 5, 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by July 31, 2023.

Motorists traveling this stretch of highway will encounter milled, uneven surfaces, pilot cars during daylight hours, and reduced speed limits.

