RUTLAND BARRACKS / FALSE PRETENSE OR TOKEN
PRESS RELEASE:
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005428
TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 03, 2023, 1247 hours
LOCATION: 100 Mountain View Drive, West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretense or Token
ACCUSED: William Kapusta
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VICTIM: Timothy Rice
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 13, 2023, at approximately 1021 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported fraud in the Town of West Rutland, VT. Complainant, Timothy Rice, 26 of West Rutland, VT, reported he was in the process of building his home when his contractor, William Kapusta, 54 of Danby, VT, completed some of the work and had walked away from the job.
Investigation revealed, Kapusta had left the job with a significant amount of money and never returned to finish the work. Kapusta was located and a citation was issued to appear in court for the above charges. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Trooper Steven Schutt at the Rutland Barracks.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023, 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.