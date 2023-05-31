RUTLAND BARRACKS / FALSE PRETENSE OR TOKEN

PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005428

TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 03, 2023, 1247 hours

LOCATION: 100 Mountain View Drive, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretense or Token

ACCUSED: William Kapusta

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VICTIM: Timothy Rice

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 13, 2023, at approximately 1021 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported fraud in the Town of West Rutland, VT. Complainant, Timothy Rice, 26 of West Rutland, VT, reported he was in the process of building his home when his contractor, William Kapusta, 54 of Danby, VT, completed some of the work and had walked away from the job.

Investigation revealed, Kapusta had left the job with a significant amount of money and never returned to finish the work. Kapusta was located and a citation was issued to appear in court for the above charges. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Trooper Steven Schutt at the Rutland Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: ­None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2023, 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.