Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,741 in the last 365 days.

More sheriffs will help keep people safe

CANADA, May 31 - Ten new sheriff recruits will soon begin their careers in Prince George, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

“Everyone deserves fair and equitable access to justice,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “That’s why the work sheriffs do is so important. They help to make sure courts are running safely and smoothly, so that people can access the court services they need when they need them.”

A new class of graduates from the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) recently completed an 11-week academic, physical and practical training program.

“These new sheriffs will play an important role in ensuring the safety of the communities they serve,” said Jenny Manton, assistant deputy minister and director of sheriffs. “They will help to make sure courts continue to be a safe and accessible place for everyone.”

Sheriffs ensure the safety and security at the 89 court locations across B.C. for members of the public, court staff, the judiciary, the legal profession and other justice-related agencies. Sheriffs also transport accused and convicted people to and from correctional institutions, carry out court orders, administer juries and plan for high-security trials.

“People in B.C. rely on the critical role that sheriffs do in keeping our courts safe and accessible,” said Paul Corrado, chief sheriff and executive director, BC Sheriff Service (BCSS). “We are proud to welcome these 10 new deputy sheriffs who will soon be making a difference in our communities.”

BCSS is the oldest law enforcement agency in the province and is a recognized international leader in providing protective and enforcement services for the justice system.

“The sheriff recruit training program at JIBC gives students the critical skills they need to provide safety for our courts,” said Michel Tarko, president and CEO, JIBC. “Congratulations to the graduating sheriffs and all the best as they embark on law enforcement careers in communities across the province.”

The next class of sheriffs begins training on July 17, 2023, and is expected to graduate on Oct. 4, 2023.

Learn More:

To watch a video about working as a B.C. sheriff, visit: https://youtu.be/rdhf8trOoSM

To explore current career opportunities with the B.C. Sheriff Service, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff

You just read:

More sheriffs will help keep people safe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more