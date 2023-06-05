TRAFFIX Appoints Dilanthi De Alwis-Mummert as Chief Financial Officer
TRAFFIX, a leading North American third-party logistics provider, has appointed Dilanthi De Alwis-Mummert as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
We are delighted to welcome Dilanthi to the TRAFFIX team. Her extensive financial leadership experience within the logistics industry will undoubtedly be of great value.”MILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAFFIX, a leading North American third-party logistics provider, has appointed Dilanthi De Alwis-Mummert as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This announcement coincides with TRAFFIX’ impressive growth, recently surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue.
— Mark Southey, Managing Partner
De Alwis-Mummert brings over 23 years of experience in financial leadership roles, including her most recent position as CFO of Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) at UPS. During her tenure at UPS, she successfully addressed complex issues arising from the pandemic, lockdowns in China, war in Europe, and inflation, among other national and international matters.
Mark Southey, Managing Partner of TRAFFIX, expressed his excitement about De Alwis-Mummert’s appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Dilanthi to the TRAFFIX team. Her extensive financial leadership experience within the logistics industry will undoubtedly be of great value. We are excited about her contributions to our growth strategy and look forward to her expertise guiding TRAFFIX beyond our current $1 billion milestone.”
De Alwis-Mummert also shared her enthusiasm about joining TRAFFIX: “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with TRAFFIX. I look forward to working alongside a team of industry experts and playing a pivotal role in helping TRAFFIX achieve its growth and expansion goals.”
De Alwis-Mummert will oversee strategic planning, forecasting, reporting, and initiative development to achieve TRAFFIX’s financial objectives, revenue, and profit margin growth in her new role. Her impressive track record enables her to execute long-term strategy for TRAFFIX as it continues to expand its services across North America.
About TRAFFIX
TRAFFIX (www.traffix.com) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX’s team of industry experts are backed by best-in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client’s freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Milton, ON, with its US head office in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs 700+ experienced logistics professionals in 24 offices across Canada, the USA, and Mexico.
Courtney Young
TRAFFIX
cyoung@traffix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube