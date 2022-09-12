Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,172 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIX receives a 2022 United States Postal Service “Supplier Excellence Award”

TRAFFIX High Performance Logistics Logo

www.traffix.com

A man standing next to a woman holding a USPS Supplier Excellence Award with two other men standing on the opposite side of her. Everyone is smiling. Picture was taken in front of a lush green park with pink flowers and big trees.

From left to right: TRAFFIX Managing Partner, Daniel Snow, VPs of Government Services Jessica Hart and Tom Brandtner, and Managing Partner, Mark Southey

The North American 3PL supported the administration’s COVID-19 test kit distribution program timely shipping tests to USPS packaging centers for mail delivery.

We are grateful for our growing partnership with the Postal Service and felt privileged to be trusted with this important project.”
— Jessica Hart, VP Government Services
CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAFFIX, a leading North American 3PL, was awarded a USPS “Supplier Excellence Award” at the USPS’s Postal Supplier Council Annual Conference in Potomac, Maryland this summer. The company’s Government Services team was on hand to accept the award for their work in timely shipping COVID-19 tests to USPS packaging and distribution sites for delivery to citizens.

Mark A. Guilfoil, Vice President of Supply Management at the USPS presented the award providing, “Today we are recognizing those suppliers that went beyond our expectations and demonstrated continuous improvement and delivered superior performance to the Postal Service. The focus that these suppliers have placed on performance, communication, innovation, and continuous improvement has been instrumental in helping the Postal Service deliver high-quality service to our customers.”

Guilfoil added, “TRAFFIX quickly and timely sent COVID-19 test kit volumes to our six origin sites. They demonstrated extraordinary contract performance by delivering timely service and exceptional performance on those contracts.”

In early 2022, the United States Government began distributing free rapid COVID-19 tests via the USPS. During this time, 500,000,000 tests were purchased to mitigate the spread of the virus. TRAFFIX successfully delivered and performed at an exceptional level in receiving the USPS recognition.

TRAFFIX’ Government Services division, led by Jessica Hart and Tom Brandtner, VPs of Government Services, specialize in high visibility shipments for various levels of the government, military and large corporations. The Government Services team works 24/7 to execute and manage urgent projects and peak season needs, while delivering high-value, high-volume freight.

“Tom, our team, and I, were honored and humbled to have received a Supplier Excellence Award from the USPS,” said Hart. “Our people worked with endless dedication to ensure the COVID-19 test kits purchased by the US Government were delivered to our customer and the American people. We are grateful for our growing partnership with the Postal Service and felt privileged to be trusted with this important project.”

About TRAFFIX

TRAFFIX (www.traffix.com) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX' team of industry experts are backed by best -in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Milton, ON, with its US head office in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs 675+ experienced logistics professionals in 24 offices across Canada, the USA, and Mexico. For more information about Government Services, reach out to Jessica Hart at jhart@traffix.com or Tom Brandtner at tbrandtner@traffix.com.


###

Courtney Young
TRAFFIX
+1 2892706344
cyoung@traffix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

TRAFFIX Receives a 2022 USPS "Supplier Excellence Award"

You just read:

TRAFFIX receives a 2022 United States Postal Service “Supplier Excellence Award”

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.