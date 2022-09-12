TRAFFIX receives a 2022 United States Postal Service “Supplier Excellence Award”
The North American 3PL supported the administration’s COVID-19 test kit distribution program timely shipping tests to USPS packaging centers for mail delivery.
We are grateful for our growing partnership with the Postal Service and felt privileged to be trusted with this important project.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAFFIX, a leading North American 3PL, was awarded a USPS “Supplier Excellence Award” at the USPS’s Postal Supplier Council Annual Conference in Potomac, Maryland this summer. The company’s Government Services team was on hand to accept the award for their work in timely shipping COVID-19 tests to USPS packaging and distribution sites for delivery to citizens.
— Jessica Hart, VP Government Services
Mark A. Guilfoil, Vice President of Supply Management at the USPS presented the award providing, “Today we are recognizing those suppliers that went beyond our expectations and demonstrated continuous improvement and delivered superior performance to the Postal Service. The focus that these suppliers have placed on performance, communication, innovation, and continuous improvement has been instrumental in helping the Postal Service deliver high-quality service to our customers.”
Guilfoil added, “TRAFFIX quickly and timely sent COVID-19 test kit volumes to our six origin sites. They demonstrated extraordinary contract performance by delivering timely service and exceptional performance on those contracts.”
In early 2022, the United States Government began distributing free rapid COVID-19 tests via the USPS. During this time, 500,000,000 tests were purchased to mitigate the spread of the virus. TRAFFIX successfully delivered and performed at an exceptional level in receiving the USPS recognition.
TRAFFIX’ Government Services division, led by Jessica Hart and Tom Brandtner, VPs of Government Services, specialize in high visibility shipments for various levels of the government, military and large corporations. The Government Services team works 24/7 to execute and manage urgent projects and peak season needs, while delivering high-value, high-volume freight.
“Tom, our team, and I, were honored and humbled to have received a Supplier Excellence Award from the USPS,” said Hart. “Our people worked with endless dedication to ensure the COVID-19 test kits purchased by the US Government were delivered to our customer and the American people. We are grateful for our growing partnership with the Postal Service and felt privileged to be trusted with this important project.”
About TRAFFIX
TRAFFIX (www.traffix.com) is a leading third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. TRAFFIX offers a suite of customizable services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. TRAFFIX' team of industry experts are backed by best -in-class technology that enables them to maximize the value of their client's freight spend, offer tailored solutions, and adapt quickly to changes in supply and demand. Headquartered in Milton, ON, with its US head office in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs 675+ experienced logistics professionals in 24 offices across Canada, the USA, and Mexico. For more information about Government Services, reach out to Jessica Hart at jhart@traffix.com or Tom Brandtner at tbrandtner@traffix.com.
