AppleTVs My Kind of Country Gives Dark Horse Institute Graduates Their Moment to Shine

My Kind of Country, the popular music series showcasing the best in country music, was recently filmed on location at the iconic Dark Horse Recording Studio.
My Kind of Country, a new Apple TV+ series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hellow Sunshine and executive producer and multi-Grammy Award-winning Kacey Musgraves, features performances from both up-and-coming artists as well as established stars. The show showcases a range of country styles, from classic to contemporary. Filmed at Dark Horse Recording Studio, this was a unique opportunity for Dark Horse Institute’s graduates to see behind the scene and work on a major music competition production.
"I had a blast working on the show and with the production team at My Kind of Country," said Brendan Aten. Aten, a Dark Horse Institute graduate and Dark Horse Recording intern, was brought on to work as a Production Assistant for the shows filming at Dark Horse Studios.
Dark Horse Recording Studio, which has been in operation since 1993, has been the recording home of some of the biggest names in country music, including Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Dolly Parton, among others. The facility offers a range of services, including recording, mixing, mastering, and production, while offering a unique atmosphere combined with state-of-the-art recording equipment. These attributes have made it one of the most sought-after recording venues in the world.
But that’s not all that Dark Horse has to offer. Dark Horse Institute opened its doors in 2011 as a way to provide “hands-on, real-world experience in the music industry” through its educational courses and programs. Dark Horse Institute offers a robust selection of programs that include Audio Engineering, Composition and Songwriting, and Music Business.
"I didn't know what to expect, but I couldn't have had a better experience. It's a great show, with a great crew and team behind it that was awesome to be a part of. It was unreal seeing Dark Horse transformed into the central hub of the show, and it was fun finding new ways to use the space to suit the show best,” continued Aten.
My Kind of Country premiered globally on AppleTV on March 24, 2023, and is a must-see for country music fans worldwide.
For more information about the show, including air dates and featured artists, visit AppleTV.
Dark Horse Recording Studio is a world-class, exclusive destination recording facility set in the rolling hills of Franklin, Tennessee, just outside Nashville. The studios host an extensive array of analog and digital equipment to meet the most demanding recording, editing, and mixing needs. Since 1993, the Dark Horse studios have been utilized by major-label and independent artists, including Taylor Swift, Hunter Hayes, Keith Urban, Relient K, Bela Fleck, Korn, and many more. https://darkhorserecording.com/
Dark Horse Institute provides students with an accelerated, affordable, and experiential learning environment to prepare them for a career in audio engineering, production, and the music business. We are committed to delivering a transformative educational experience that will give our students the tools and resources needed to make a difference in their lives and our world. Learn more about Dark Horse Institute by visiting https://darkhorseinstitute.com/.
