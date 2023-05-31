Guam Survivors Don’t Need to Wait on FEMA to Start Cleaning Up from Typhoon Mawar

Guam residents affected by Typhoon Mawar don’t need to wait for a visit from a FEMA housing inspector or their insurance company to start cleaning up and making repairs. FEMA inspectors and insurance claims adjusters can verify damage even though cleanup has begun.

However, you should take photographs of damage and keep recovery-related receipts. Insurance companies may need both photographs and receipts, while FEMA may need receipts.

Before starting cleanup, it’s important that you first check for structural damage to your damaged home before entering it and to report it to local officials.

Cleanup requires throwing away wet contents like bedding, carpet and furniture because of health issues that may arise with mold. Follow local government guidance for disposing of damaged furnishings and other items.

Remember to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you haven’t already, it’s important that you register for FEMA assistance as soon as you can. You only need to register once per household. Once registered, survivors should keep in touch with FEMA and if your contact information changes, be sure to notify FEMA of that change.

Every applicant is given a registration number. It’s very important to write the number down and keep it handy. This is how FEMA will identify you and it will be used in all correspondence and other communication with FEMA.

Be aware that FEMA assistance is non-taxable, does not need to be repaid and does not affect other government benefits.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open and available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week.

There is no cost for Guam residents to call the helpline.

If you use 711 or Video Relay service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:

Your address with the zip code.

Your Social Security number, if available.

Condition of your damaged home.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name if available.

Phone number where you can be contacted.

Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA at https://twitter.com/femaregion9 and at facebook.com/fema.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362) 711/VRS - Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish).