TCEQ approves fines totaling $797,313

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $725,415 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, two industrial hazardous waste, three industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, six municipal wastewater discharge, and one petroleum storage tank.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two multi-media, three municipal solid waste, and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on May 16, 23, and 30, the executive director approved penalties totaling $71,898 against 29 entities.

