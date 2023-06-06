3 Rivers Energy Partners Selects BIOFerm as Technology Provider for Renewable Energy Plant near Jack Daniel Distillery
The new plant will transform spent stillage from the Jack Daniel Distillery into renewable natural gas and nutrient-rich natural fertilizer.
This partnership embodies our commitment to a more sustainable future and our innovative approach towards achieving it. We are excited to have BIOFerm on board.”LYNCHBURG, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynchburg, TN – June 6, 2023 – 3 Rivers Energy Partners, a trailblazer in the renewable energy sector, has officially announced BIOFerm, a leading provider of anaerobic digestion and gas upgrading technology, as the EPC partner for a new, ground-breaking renewable natural gas (RNG) facility near the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
— John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners
In a significant stride towards sustainability, the new plant will transform spent stillage from the Jack Daniel Distillery, a byproduct of the whiskey distilling process, into renewable natural gas (RNG) and nutrient-rich natural fertilizer utilizing BIOFerm’s cutting-edge technology.
“This partnership embodies our commitment to a more sustainable future and our innovative approach towards achieving it,” said John Rivers, CEO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. “We are excited to have BIOFerm on board. Their extensive expertise and advanced technologies will ensure the project's success."
BIOFerm's sophisticated anaerobic digestion process uses microorganisms to break down the stillage, producing biogas which is then refined into RNG via a gas upgrading plant. Not only does this process generate a source of renewable energy, but it also creates a natural commercial fertilizer, thereby completing the nutrient life cycle of the corn used to make whiskey.
The wider benefits of this project are manifold. The resultant fertilizer has the potential to support up to 43,000 acres of farmland, primarily in Tennessee’s Moore, Coffee, and Franklin counties. Over 400 small family farms stand to benefit economically from the use of the discounted natural fertilizer, providing approximately $7 million annually in regional economic benefit via cost savings.
“Our goal is to help our partners and their communities realize the full potential of their resources,” said Nadeem Afghan, CEO of BIOFerm. “This initiative with 3 Rivers Energy Partners and the Jack Daniel Distillery epitomizes that mission.”
Construction of the new plant is due to commence later this year.
About 3 Rivers Energy Partners
3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.
Empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.
About BIOFerm
As an RNG EPC, BIOFerm is an experienced provider of turnkey renewable energy systems for anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading. Our range of biogas solutions allows for seamless integration into a variety of different operations, including distilleries, ethanol plants, agricultural operations, landfills, municipalities, wastewater treatment plants and more. From project conception through commissioning, we handle every aspect of the process and are committed to providing successful renewable energy projects to our customers.
