Read more about Three Arrested in Jasper County for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Monticello,GA (May 26, 2023) – On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, George Jonathan Robert Scott Ross, age 42, of Monticello, Georgia was arrested and charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material). Dillon Spencer Allen, age 23, and Erick Monterrey, age 20, both of Monticello, Georgia were also arrested and charged. Allen was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) and Monterrey was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material). These arrests came after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit executed two residential search warrants regarding separate child exploitation investigations.

The GBI CEACC Unit, host agency for the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) Task Force, initiated two separate investigations into the internet activity of Ross and Allen. Both investigations were initiated after GBI CEACC Agents received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child sexual abuse material. Digital Forensic Investigators assigned to the GBI CEACC Unit examined numerous electronic devices during the searches, resulting in these arrests. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office aided in the search warrants and subsequent arrests.

All three individuals were taken to the Jasper County Jail.

Both investigations are part of the ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.