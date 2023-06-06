Unveiling the FIND YOUR PURPOSE NOW Podcast: A Guiding Light in the Quest for Personal Fulfillment
Renowned author Rhonda Sciortino empowers listeners to discover their life's purpose and achieve lasting joyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where many people are struggling to find their purpose, Rhonda Sciortino, renowned author and speaker, recently launched the FIND YOUR PURPOSE NOW Podcast. This podcast is designed to help listeners find their purpose, fill the void in their lives, and love their lives.
Rhonda Sciortino, who has authored numerous books, including, Succeed Because of What You've Been Through, 30 Days to Love, 30 Days To Happiness, From Foster Care To Millionaire, and many more, is the host of this transformative podcast.
"There is a good purpose for your life. It's a purpose for which you were born and perfectly matched. When you find it, you'll have a sense of peace and joy and contentedness that you might not now think possible, but it's true! I lived not knowing my purpose for the first half of my life, and I've lived in the sweet middle of my purpose for many years, and I can tell you that those two ways of living are the difference between the darkest of nights and the brightest of days. I wouldn't wish a purposeless life on anyone. That's why I launched this podcast--to share what I learned about HOW TO FIND and LIVE your purpose and have all the wonderful things that accompany it," says Rhonda Sciortino.
The podcast will provide listeners with clues to their purpose, specific steps they can take to move toward the fulfillment of their purpose, and interviews with people who are living in the middle of their purpose and having the time of their lives.
Rhonda's journey from being abandoned by her parents and raised in a dysfunctional and abusive environment to becoming a successful entrepreneur and author is a testament to her resilience and determination. Her passion for helping others find their purpose stems from her own experiences and her desire to help others avoid the pain of living without purpose.
Listeners are encouraged to join Rhonda at the Write Your Book In Days Course, where they can share their stories and the wisdom they've acquired along the way. The Find Your Purpose Now podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts on Audible, Google Podcasts, IHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Castbox, Spotify, and YouTube.
For more information, visit rhonda.org.
About Rhonda Sciortino
Rhonda Sciortino, the author of numerous books, is the founder of the Successful Survivors Foundation and the Love Is Action Community Initiative. She is dedicated to educating, encouraging, and empowering survivors of childhood trauma and connecting people who come from hard places with people and organizations that want to help them create successful lives.
