Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,620 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Cairo Fire Chief Arrested in GBI Investigation

Cairo, GA, May 26, 2023: On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the GBI arrested and charged Cairo Fire Department Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer, 45, in Grady County, GA, with  felony theft by taking, and felony violation of oath of office. On May 11, 2023, the GBI was requested to initiate an investigation by District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

Schafer surrendered himself to the Grady County Jail after the GBI began an investigation into suspicious and questionable purchases from a financial account specific to the Cairo Fire Department. Additional charges of theft are expected in this investigation when the case is presented to a Grady County Grand Jury at a later date.

Schafer was booked into the Grady County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once this investigation is complete, it will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about Cairo Fire Chief Arrested in GBI Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more