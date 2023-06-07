VAA Now Ready to Provide Professional Assistance to Sellers for this Coming Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Deals for Days
VAA Philippines breaks the news to all eCommerce Sellers who will be participating in this year’s Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Deals for Days.
Sellers have this misconception of doing everything on their own thinking they can save on costs. They’re wrong. Sellers only have one task: to sell. Leave the rest to the experts”HADERA, ISRAEL, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines breaks the news to all eCommerce Sellers who will be participating in this year’s Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Deals for Days. Its CEO, Gilad Freimann, proudly offers VAA’s virtual assistant services to sellers who intend to maximize their marketing efforts for these highly anticipated sale events.
— Gilad Freimann
After supporting the Seller Sessions Live in London last 13th of May as an official sponsor, VAA Philippines is now ready to move on to its next agenda—this time, supporting Amazon and Walmart sellers by offering virtual assistant services for the fast-approaching Prime Day and Deals for Days. These two major sale events are expected to commence by mid-July of this year, just a few weeks away. And with rising competition in these billion-dollar markets, VAA aims to help sellers stay on top of the game by ensuring that their administrative, technical, and operational needs are taken care of by professionals—Amazon VA and Walmart VA, specifically.
With over 100,000,000 unique Walmart online visitors per month and 150,000,000 Amazon Prime members, Deals for Days and Prime Day are indeed two of the biggest sales of the year.
“Sellers who are relatively new to the eCommerce world must be so thrilled to be joining these highly awaited sale events. It must be overwhelming to learn everything about the Amazon or Walmart online marketplace in such a limited time. But I’d like to ease your minds by announcing that VAA Philippines is ready to be at your service,” VAA CEO Gilad shares.
He is also extending the offer to already established sellers who plan to outperform themselves in this year’s Prime Day and Deals for Days. “Sellers have this misconception of doing everything on their own thinking they can save on costs. They’re wrong. Sellers only have one task: to sell. Leave the rest to the experts,” Gilad adds.
VAA Philippines was established primarily for the purpose of providing curated Amazon VA services such as, but not limited to, the following:
● Amazon Expert VA
● Amazon PPC Specialist VA
● Social Media Specialist VA
● Creatives Expert VA
● Executive Assistant
● Wholesale Expert VA
Now, with the rapid developments in the Walmart online shopping platform, VAA expanded to address Walmart sellers’ needs as well, thereby training Walmart VAs and Walmart PPC VAs to support them.
“It’s hard to scale fast if the workload or the technical hindrances drag you down. At VAA, we select only highly qualified and experienced Virtual Assistants and train them to match the seller’s needs,” Gilad says.
VAA also offers services from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager.
