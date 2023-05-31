Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 31, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 31, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

S.17 , An act relating to sheriff reforms

S.48 , An act relating to regulating the sale of catalytic converters

S.95 , An act relating to banking and insurance

S.112, An act relating to miscellaneous subjects related to the Public Utility Commission

On May 31, Governor Scott returned without signature and vetoed S.39, An act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly, and sent the following letter to the General Assembly:

May 31, 2023

The Honorable John Bloomer, Jr.

Secretary of the Senate

115 State House

Montpelier, VT 05633-5401

Dear Mr. Bloomer:

Pursuant to Chapter II, Section 11 of the Vermont Constitution, I’m returning S.39, An act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly, without my signature because of my objections described herein.

This year, the General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation that will significantly increase costs for Vermonters through new and higher taxes, fees, and penalties. In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay.

Sincerely,

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor



To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, click here.