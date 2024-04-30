Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Interim Secretary Zoie Saunders

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I believe Vermont’s public education system has the potential to be the best in the nation, attracting the families we need to revitalize working class neighborhoods, refill our schools, and grow the economy in all corners of our state.

“In my first year in office – and every year since – I’ve asked the Legislature to work with me to stabilize the finances of the education system and make sure our investments are getting the best possible outcomes for our kids, from cradle to career.

“To accomplish this, we cannot be paralyzed by fear of change. And we cannot continue to preserve an unstable system of unaffordable tax hikes and unacceptable outcomes.

“To help make our public education system the best in the country, our Agency of Education needs a dynamic, intelligent, and compassionate leader. After the State Board of Education narrowed the long list of candidates to three, I was pleased to choose Zoie to be that leader. She brings experience managing complex educational challenges, improving academic outcomes, and building consensus on educational priorities, which we need now more than ever.

“Zoie’s professionalism, grace, and class throughout this process, despite the unfair, ill-informed treatment, has been truly remarkable and honorable. I’m very proud of her and how she has handled these hurtful, false attacks, which makes me and my entire team more confident than ever that she is the right person for the job.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to a majority of the members on the Senate Education Committee, including Senator Williams and Senator Weeks, as well as Senators Brock, Collamore, Ingalls and Norris. I also want to thank Senator Sears, Senator Starr and in particular Chair Brian Campion for providing leadership and showing real political courage. I know all too well how difficult it can be to stand up to the most partisan political activists in one’s party base to do what’s right. We need more legislators with this kind of integrity and courage in Montpelier – people who know the difference between the partisan way and the Vermont way.”

“Following today’s Senate vote, pursuant to my constitutional authority to fill vacancies, I have named Zoie Interim Secretary of Education.

“I’m confident she is the leader we need as we move forward. In her short time at the Agency, she has identified challenges, which she is already addressing, including mobilizing support to help stabilize operations in the field in collaboration with education leaders.

“She has a clear and comprehensive 100-day plan as she continues her important work. It can be found below.”

Secretary Saunders

100 Day Plan

Message from Secretary Saunders

I am truly honored for the opportunity to serve as Vermont’s Secretary of Education at a time when the Agency of Education (AOE) needs strong, consistent leadership and stakeholders across the state are aligned in strengthening our public schools. I recognize that our public education system faces many challenges and that the work ahead will not be easy. However, I believe that together we will develop consensus on a path forward, building on the strengths of our public schools and Vermonters to create an even brighter future for students.

In my first two weeks on the job, I have traveled across the state to familiarize myself with the education landscape. I have enjoyed meeting with superintendents, principals, teachers, and community members who all share a deep commitment to our public schools.

I’ve heard a few key themes so far, which have informed my 100-Day Plan.

First, there is a great interest in developing a unifying vision for the future of education in Vermont. This has been an overarching theme, touching on issues of education finance, education quality, enrollment, facilities, and workforce development.

Second, there are questions about how we can balance Vermont’s motto of freedom and unity, as we strive to achieve shared education goals while celebrating local control and customization.

Third, the issue of mental health has emerged as we grapple with ways to meet students’ expanding needs.

Fourth, our public school system has experienced significant upheaval over the past five years. Our educators have exhibited resilience in responding to the challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic and now are adjusting to a series of large-scale policy changes that impact operations, curriculum, and budgeting.

These topics require us to think strategically about how to provide equitable learning opportunities and support, increase academic achievement, and ensure sustainable education financing for the future. Spending time in the field has also reaffirmed my belief in the strengths of Vermont’s education system. I take great pride in our commitment to personalized learning, active community involvement, and inclusive approaches. As a mother of two school-age children about to enroll in Vermont’s public schools, I deeply understand the importance of my role in guiding the AOE.

My 100-Day Plan prioritizes listening, learning, and tackling emergent needs. I look forward to hosting town halls and focus groups across the state. These forums will create an opportunity for all of us – teachers, non-instructional staff, principals, superintendents, students, parents, and community partners - to come together to discuss our educational priorities. I recognize that there are also immediate needs related to issues such as compliance, data availability, and field support. Within my first 100 days, I will seek input on how the AOE can help support the field’s immediate challenges while building a strong foundation for the future.

I am a passionate believer in public education and trust that, together, we will elevate our public school system to new heights, making Vermont a national exemplar of educational excellence from early childhood to career. The best is yet to come.

Sincerely,

Zoie Saunders, M.Ed.

Secretary of Education

100-Day Plan

Focus

Orientation

Target Support

Listen & Learn

Capture Priorities

Plan for the Future

Overview

This plan provides a roadmap for my first 100 days as Secretary of Education. It is my intent to listen and learn as much as possible. The activities outlined will help me and my team collect information, analyze strengths and challenges, build productive working relationships, and synthesize findings to direct long-range strategic planning.