Governor Phil Scott Appoints Abbey Duke to the House of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Abbey Duke, of Burlington, to fill the vacant Chittenden-17 seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. Duke replaces Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, who resigned last month after becoming Mayor of Burlington.

“I appreciate Abbey for her willingness to get involved and serve the people of Burlington,” said Governor Scott. “Her experience as a successful small business owner will add a valuable perspective to the House.”

“It’s an honor to be selected, and I’m looking forward to serving all of my neighbors to the best of my abilities in Montpelier,” said Duke.

Duke is the founder and CEO of Sugarsnap, a leading catering company in the greater Burlington area. She also serves as the chair of the Burlington Department of Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Commission.

Duke’s appointment is effective Monday, May 6. She was selected from a list of several candidates forwarded by both the Democratic and Progressive parties of Burlington.