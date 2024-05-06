Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,724 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Appoints Abbey Duke to the House of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Abbey Duke, of Burlington, to fill the vacant Chittenden-17 seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. Duke replaces Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, who resigned last month after becoming Mayor of Burlington.

“I appreciate Abbey for her willingness to get involved and serve the people of Burlington,” said Governor Scott. “Her experience as a successful small business owner will add a valuable perspective to the House.”

“It’s an honor to be selected, and I’m looking forward to serving all of my neighbors to the best of my abilities in Montpelier,” said Duke.

Duke is the founder and CEO of Sugarsnap, a leading catering company in the greater Burlington area. She also serves as the chair of the Burlington Department of Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Commission.

Duke’s appointment is effective Monday, May 6. She was selected from a list of several candidates forwarded by both the Democratic and Progressive parties of Burlington.

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Appoints Abbey Duke to the House of Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more