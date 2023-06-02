Sim Streeter is back with a debut studio album: "Craft Maker of R&B"
After celebrating the success of his World Indie and Euro Indie Music Charting Single "Bring It Home." Sim introduces his first studio album.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Besinuwa “Sim” Streeter a truly one-of-a-kind artist from Camden, New Jersey has just announced his upcoming work, "Craft Maker of R&B.” This new piece of music stands as a perfect example of what Sim is all about, using music not only to energize but also to inspire people of all walks of life, bringing us all together with the power of positivity and sound.
Sim has been singing since he was just seven years old, and he's always had a deep passion for music. Over the years, he's perfected his technique by listening to some of the greatest singers of all time, like Teddy Pendergrass and Michael Jackson. He even joined a choir to learn more about harmonies and control! As he got older, Sim continued to make music with various bands and groups, eventually focusing on his solo career. He loves music that moves the soul, and has continued to team up with amazing collaborators and world-class musicians to take his vision to a whole new level!
Today, Sim’s sound combines various genres, including R&B, Pop, Fusion, Hip-hop, and more, creating a sound that is always fresh and exciting. What sets Sim's music apart is not just the incredible punch and catchy hooks, but his charismatic personality. He could easily be compared to greats such as Prince, Ray Charles, and John Legend, which is a testament to his unique style and talent.
Sim's latest release, "Craft Maker of R&B," is a perfect example of his ability to stay true to the warm, soothing sound of modern R&B, with an old-school twist. His music is at times modern, at times classic, but always fresh. "Craft Maker of R&B" stands out for its sound, which is a blend of classic and contemporary. Although the production is quite polished, it is never overproduced, allowing a lot of wonderfully organic and “human” elements to really add liveliness to the mix. This is the kind of track that will surprise you with its sonic variety, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat due to its catchy, gripping arrangement. In addition, Sim’s vocals feel very animated and spontaneous, an obvious sign that this performer is actually genuinely connecting with his lyrics.
Ultimately, Sim is passionate about creating music that goes beyond just being fun and entertaining. He wants to build a deep connection with his audience and offer them an unforgettable experience. Sim is a natural-born entertainer who loves to interact with the crowd and put on a show that will leave them wanting more. His music is a breath of fresh air in the industry, and it is highly recommended to fans of R&B and Pop alike. We can't wait to see what he has in store for us next.
As the title suggests, “Craft Maker of R&B” is a truly personal statement from Sim. It is a testament to the artist’s commitment to curating his songs down to the tiniest detail, much like a true craftsman would. R&B is a genre that means so much to him, and he respects this music so much he wants to offer nothing but the very best in terms of flow, melody, energy, and listening experience overall. The audience, whether they listen from home or get to see the artist on stage, will most definitely appreciate all the care, talent, and passion that Sim put into every note. After all, the details make all the difference in real musical craft!
Craft Maker of R&B” is going to be available on all streaming services from June 30th, 2023. You can already pre-save the song, so you can check it out as soon as it’s available!
