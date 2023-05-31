Submit Release
MDC offers free flyfishing clinic June 16 near Plattsburg

Plattsburg, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free flyfishing clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Ronald and Maude Hartell Conservation Area near Plattsburg. This is an opportunity for those who wish to learn how to cast with a flyrod, or those who want to improve their flyfishing skills. All equipment will be provided.

MDC instructors will cover what tackle is used in flyfishing, casting techniques with a fly rod, and lure presentations. Participants will go fishing at the stocked lakes at the Hartell Conservation Area. Flyfishing is often a technique used to present insect imitations to clear water dwelling fish that sight feed, such as rainbow trout. But flyfishing is also an excellent way to catch largemouth bass and bluegill in farm ponds and lakes.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Those ages 16 to 64 will need a valid Missouri fishing permit. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dh

