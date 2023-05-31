Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 2.4 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary April job estimates show an increase of 6,300 jobs for a total of 2,749,300 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 6,400 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 100 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted April 2023 unemployment rate was 2.4 percent, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the revised March 2023 rate of 2.8 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in April 2022, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 2.4 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for April 2023 was 2,792,300, of which 2,724,000 were employed and 68,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.4 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,095,700, of which 3,033,600 were employed and 62,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.0 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,482,200, of which 3,402,800 were employed and 79,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.3 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 63,900, while the number of employed increased by 68,200, and the number of unemployed decreased by 4,300. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 74,000, while the number of employed increased by 85,600, and the number of unemployed decreased by 11,700. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 74,000, while the number of employed increased by 84,500 and the number of unemployed decreased by 10,600. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.3 percentage points while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.4 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 6,300 jobs. The private sector increased by 6,400 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 100 jobs over the month. Four private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in mining, logging & construction (600 jobs); information (400 jobs). leisure and hospitality (7,800 jobs) and other services (2,400 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in trade, transportation, and utilities (-700 jobs); professional and business services (-1,900 jobs); educational and health services (-2,200 jobs). Manufacturing and financial activities remained the same. Government overall decreased 100 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 200 jobs, state government decreased by 100 jobs and the local government decreased by 200 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 42,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 38,400 jobs, while the public sector increased by 4,000 jobs. Job increases were registered in mining, logging & construction (4,100 jobs); financial activities (300 jobs); professional and business services (1,300 jobs); educational and health services (9,500 jobs); leisure and hospitality (21,300 jobs) and other services (5,900 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in manufacturing (-800 jobs) trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,700 jobs) and information (-1,500 jobs). Government overall increased by 4,000 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 6,800 jobs, State government shows an increase of 4,800 jobs and the local government increased 6,000 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Attachments