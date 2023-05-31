Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,634 in the last 365 days.

World Bank looking for an EU4Environment communication officer

The World Bank is seeking a highly motivated and experienced consultant to support communication work as part of the EU4Environment Programme. The consultant will contribute to the implementation of the programme’s communication and visibility strategy, focusing on public awareness, outreach, and dissemination activities.

The EU4Environment programme aims to assist Eastern partner countries in preserving their natural capital and improving people’s well-being. 

The candidate should have a university degree in communications, journalism, marketing, international development, or a relevant discipline, minimum of ten years of relevant experience, strong communication skills, and fluency in English and one of the Eastern partner countries’ languages.

The work should start on 1 September 2023.

The deadline for applications is 19 June.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

World Bank looking for an EU4Environment communication officer

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more