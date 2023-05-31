World Bank looking for an EU4Environment communication officer

The World Bank is seeking a highly motivated and experienced consultant to support communication work as part of the EU4Environment Programme. The consultant will contribute to the implementation of the programme’s communication and visibility strategy, focusing on public awareness, outreach, and dissemination activities.

The EU4Environment programme aims to assist Eastern partner countries in preserving their natural capital and improving people’s well-being.

The candidate should have a university degree in communications, journalism, marketing, international development, or a relevant discipline, minimum of ten years of relevant experience, strong communication skills, and fluency in English and one of the Eastern partner countries’ languages.

The work should start on 1 September 2023.

The deadline for applications is 19 June.

