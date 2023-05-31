Discover Hidden Gems with the 2023 State Park Passport

The Iowa State Park Passport is back in 2023 and better than ever.

From June 1 – Oct. 31, Iowa State Park Passport holders can earn points by checking into more than 60 state parks and forests using the online app. Each park has a different point value (either 100, 200 or 300 points), with “hidden gems” earning higher points. Redeem points for various prizes.

Sign up and download the State Park Passport onto a mobile device at https://iowadnr.gov/ parkspassport. Previous passholders need to sign up for the 2023 pass. In its fourth year, the Passport has been a popular way to explore new parks and track participants outdoor adventures.

NEW! Hidden gems within each state park

Along with checking into parks through the passport, park visitors can then discover “Hidden Gems” as they explore.

Each park on the passport includes a description of a “Hidden Gem” to find within the park, such as historical markers, scenic overlooks, special trails and more. Post a selfie at the hidden gem with #IowaStateParks on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and the Iowa DNR will randomly select one photo to win an outdoor cooking package.

To learn more and to sign up, go to www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks. Previous passholders will need to re-subscribe to take part in the 2023 Passport program.

Prizes for the 2023 State Park Passport include:

500 points – any passholder redeeming at this level gets $5 off an overnight camping stay

1,000 points – first 500 passholders to redeem at this level get a weather-proof sticker

2,500 points – first 300 passholders to redeem at this level get a ceramic coffee mug!

Once points are redeemed, the passholder’s points reset to zero. Passholders may start earning points again until Oct. 31. So, cash-in early, or bank points for higher level prizes.

For every 300 points earned, passholders are automatically entered into a drawing to win a paddling package (kayak, paddle, life jacket and dry bag) or a three-night stay at a cabin at Lake Darling State Park. There is no limit to the number of entries!

Prizes were donated by sponsorship partners Bass Pro Shops and the Iowa Hunter Education Association.