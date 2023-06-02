Underground Actor Keith Stahle May Be A Rising Star, As He Says Farewell To ‘Secret’ Hollywood Legend
Hollywood Actor Keith Stahle
Mourning fuels ambition, as actor Keith Stahle grieves the life of movie-director friend, Joe Perry.
Joe Perry’s movies deserve distribution. They need to be released and screened. There's no business awareness to the art yet. But in the meantime anyone can view them free of charge on my IMDb”LOS ANGELES, HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinematic luminaries like Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and David Lynch, inspired the late Joe Perry. An avid story teller, Joe was born and raised in Hollywood, gaining Bachelor degrees in "Film Management" and "Film Video Studies". Joe was an independent movie-machine, creating them like a one man army.
— Keith Stahle
Joe's two feature length films are 'tours de force' in film-making, each demonstrating an enthralling raw quality, both quirky and uniquely atmospheric. The leading man in both is Keith Stahle, a highly watchable, deep and sensitive actor, already revealing the all too rare screen presence of DeNiro, Pacino and Nicholson.
Working closely together, it's no big surprise Joe and Keith became good friends. What is remarkable and very sad, is neither of Perry's feature films have seen the light of day. Both movies are even more profoundly moving, with the passing of their creator.
The first, 'Romantic Weirdos and the Land of Oddz' is an intimate journey into the lives of four emotionally scarred kids who grow up unable to function normally in society. Like the journey along the yellow brick road in, 'The Wizard of Oz,' the four friends seek answers through the roads of Hollywood. 'Romantic Weirdos' has a satirical edge that could only be realized on the fringes of Hollywood.
The second, 'In Medias Res,' was initially inspired by the 1957 classic, 'The Seventh Seal'. Meanwhile, the epic poem 'Paradise Lost,' became an inspiration for Keith Stahle’s characterization of Satan, as an archetype and everyman character, stuck in limbo. Like the character of ‘Death’ playing chess, a covert battle of wills accounts for the beginning of the battle of Heaven, as a recently deceased man fights for the redemption of his soul.
Anyone watching Keith Stahle's performances will witness a memorable intensity, exuding pure potential. Keith has an unbridled ambition and sheer determination to succeed at the highest level.
Reminiscing about his friend, Keith Stahle said, "Tragically, Joe lived for the thrill of creating and crafting movies, not how they might be judged afterwards. He had no one in the industry to help him market his movies. He was also scared of any critique and ultimately shelved these films.”
“Joe often spoke of artist martyrs like Van Gogh and Phillip K Dick, both catapulted to international fame and prominence after their deaths. Ironically, Van Gogh is now represented in most countries in the world, and he's even featured on credit cards. But he only sold a couple paintings while alive."
"Joe Perry’s movies deserve distribution. They need to be released and screened. They need to be on DVD. A distributor needs to pick them up. There's no business awareness to the art yet. But in the mean time anyone can view them free of charge on my IMDb.”
To truly be a rising star, Stahle, needs a top-tier agent, someone in casting, and a visionary director to give him a leading role in a major production.
But the big question remains.
Will audiences watch the totality of Joe Perry’s works for free, without Hollywood gimmicks or salesmanship in place?
