Governor appoints new State Police Chief, Chief Tim Q. Johnson to retire in late June

May 30, 2023

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the appointment of W. Troy Weisler as the 23rd New Mexico State Police Chief effective Saturday, June 24, 2023. He will succeed New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Q. Johnson, who was appointed in 2019. Chief Johnson is retiring after 23 years of service to the state.

Deputy Chief Weisler currently serves as the Deputy Chief for Strategic Development, Special Projects, Communications and Recruiting and is a 21-year State Police veteran. Weisler has worked in every division of the Department of Public Safety’s Law Enforcement Program and will now lead a force of more than 700 officers stationed throughout New Mexico.

“Deputy Chief Weisler has the real-life experience and eye toward the future that a modern police force needs, and the people of New Mexico deserve,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “As chief, he will focus on building up relationships with local and federal partners to drive down crime and make New Mexico safer. He is dedicated to creating a state police force which reflects the communities it protects by developing and implementing innovative ways to increase diversity within the department.”

“I am grateful to the governor and to the people of New Mexico for entrusting me with this great responsibility,” said Deputy Chief Weisler. “Society is changing, technology is rapidly evolving, and the need for public safety and honorable men and women to serve has never been greater. State Police now has access to unprecedented resources, and I am looking forward to quickly deploying them to address the most pressing needs of law enforcement and the people of New Mexico.”

Deputy Chief Weisler began his career with the New Mexico State Police as a patrol officer in Deming and Moriarty in 2002. He then served in various investigation, research and narcotics roles in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. He has served as Deputy Chief since 2021.

Weisler holds a Master of Sustainability Leadership from Arizona State University; Master of Public Administration, Justice Administration Specialization from Wayland Baptist University; and a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University.

“Weisler’s distinguished service situates him to fill this role as we position the New Mexico State Police to provide the best police services possible, remain current in best policing practices, and maintain the proud traditions of the State Police,” said DPS Secretary Jason R. Bowie. “Each of the deputy chiefs who interviewed demonstrated tremendous promise as the head of the agency, and I am grateful for their continued service as leaders of the Department.”

Chief Johnson and Secretary Bowie have worked closely with Deputy Chiefs and other State Police leadership to prepare for a smooth transition.

“I admire Deputy Chief Weisler’s dependability, calm disposition, and laser focus on the task at hand,’ said Chief Johnson. “His leadership and experience have greatly assisted me during the last four years and he is perfectly suited to take command of NMSP. I have no doubt the department will move forward in a manner which will serve our communities well.”

Johnson began his law enforcement career as a New Mexico State Police recruit in 2000. During his time with the Department of Public safety he has worked in every commissioned section, division, and bureau. His extensive knowledge of the department was foundational to his time in leadership and gave him valuable perspective in solving problems.

“I would like to thank Chief Johnson for his steadfast service to the New Mexico State Police and the citizens of New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “He has devoted his career to public service, and I am grateful for the depth of experience and knowledge he has brought to the State Police.”

The chief designate, at the time of the appointment as chief, is required to have been a commissioned New Mexico State Police officer for 10 continuous years immediately prior to their appointment and required to have served not less than three years in a supervisory capacity, per state law.

