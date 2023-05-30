Construction began today on ND 8 near New Town

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction began today at the intersection of North Dakota Highway 23 and Highway 8, six miles east of New Town.



This project includes building a temporary bypass and roundabout construction.



During construction, traffic will use the temporary bypass and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the project.



Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction.



The project is expected to be completed later this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

