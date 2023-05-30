Read more about Walker County Murder Investigation

Update - May 30, 2023

Walker County, GA (May 30, 2023) – ﻿ Today, District Attorney Clay Fuller, along with the GBI, announced a major development in a Walker County murder investigation. Twelve jurors returned guilty verdicts for two Alabama men who have been convicted of felony murder in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw. The verdicts were handed down last week to Kavon Collier, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, of Huntsville, AL.

“In too many parts of the country we see prosecuting offices who do not support their hardworking law enforcement partners, said Fuller. “The partnership between my office and the GBI in this case should be a model for the rest of the country where violent criminals and lawlessness reign supreme and prosecutors do nothing about it.”

“Justice has prevailed with these felony murder convictions, remarked Director Register. “The collaboration amongst the GBI, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office underscores the value of these partnerships. Together, we can confront those who threaten the safety and security of our communities.”

“Law enforcement agencies like the GBI cannot combat crime alone; we need the unwavering support of our prosecuting partners, said Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery. “Standing with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office we send a powerful message that violent criminals will face the consequences of their actions, no matter how or where they operate.”

WATCH news conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKU4GZW3lL4

Update – November 4, 2022

Darious Devon Woods, age 26, of Chattanooga, is in custody for the death of Dakota Bradshaw after a multi-agency manhunt. He was arrested in Chattanooga, TN overnight. The following agencies assisted in his arrest:

U.S. Marshal’s Service – Chattanooga & Southeast Regional Task Force

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Chattanooga Police Department

FBI

Woods is facing murder charges.

ORIGINAL STATEMENT - 8/25/22

Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Freeman contacted the GBI for assistance in investigating Bradshaw’s death. At 1:17 p.m., Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 417 East Peachtree Street, Rossville, Georgia. Deputies and officers arrived on scene to find Dakota Bradshaw shot inside his home. Bradshaw was taken to Erlanger Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Witnesses saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, the GBI obtained a murder warrant for Johntae Kavon Collier. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the United States Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team and crime scene specialists, executed a search warrant at 7203 Chatfield Way NW, Huntsville, Alabama, and arrested Collier. Collier was taken to the Madison County Jail (AL). Collier waived extradition and is now in the Walker County Jail.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, the GBI obtained murder warrants for Eric Dodds. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Dodds was taken into custody by the US Marshal’s Task Force in Huntsville and taken to the Limestone County Jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County, GA.

The GBI and Walker County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department (AL), Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (AL), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Rossville Police Department, and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.