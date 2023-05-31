Renowned Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kevin Laroy Returns to Vh1 and Heads to New York to Tattoo The Legendary Mary J. Blige
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Laroy, the celebrated celebrity tattoo artist, actor, and entrepreneur, is making waves once again as he has returned to Vh1 and sets his sights on New York City to create a masterpiece on the skin of the legendary Mary J. Blige.
With an unrivaled reputation as one of the nation's foremost color realism tattoo artists, Kevin Laroy has captivated audiences and garnered widespread acclaim throughout his career. Rising to prominence through his appearances on popular shows such as "Ink Master" (Spike TV/Paramount), "Black Ink Crew New York," and MTV's "How Far is Tattoo Far," Kevin has established himself as a true artistic force.
As a founding artist of Enigma Tattoo Beverly Hills, Kevin Laroy's talents continue to shine through his current role as the Co-Star of "Black Ink Crew Los Angeles," which airs on VH1 every Monday night at 9/8c. Audiences have been enthralled by his creativity, skill, and undeniable passion for the art of tattooing.
Boasting an impressive career spanning 17 years, Kevin Laroy has amassed an enviable list of high-profile clients, including athletes and celebrities who are willing to pay top dollar for his world-famous portraits and exquisite rose tattoos. Among the illustrious names in his portfolio are Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Faith Evans, Keyshia Cole, and professional boxer, Gervonta Davis.
Kevin Laroy's talent lies not only in his ability to create stunning visual masterpieces on the skin but also in his deep understanding of his clients' desires and stories. His dedication to bringing their visions to life, combined with his technical prowess, has cemented his status as an artist of choice for those seeking one-of-a-kind, awe-inspiring tattoos.
In his upcoming project, Kevin Laroy will be collaborating with Mary J. Blige, an iconic figure in the music industry renowned for her powerful voice and groundbreaking artistry. The anticipation is palpable as these two artistic powerhouses join forces to create a tattoo that will undoubtedly be a symbol of personal significance and artistic brilliance.
For fans of Kevin Laroy and tattoo enthusiasts alike, this is an exciting moment to witness his return to Vh1 and to follow his journey. Stay tuned for updates and be prepared to witness a tattoo masterpiece like no other. Kevin’s NY schedule will be from May 31st to June 3rd.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Publicist: Aisha Nikole at aishanikole.lajpr@gmail.com
Manager: Oliver Hatchett Jr. at Oliver@omhmedia.com
About Kevin Laroy:
Kevin Laroy is a celebrated tattoo artist, actor, and entrepreneur hailing from Dallas, Texas. With an illustrious career spanning 17 years, Kevin has gained international recognition for his exceptional talent and unmatched skill in color realism tattoos. Having worked with a roster of high-profile clientele, Kevin Laroy continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of tattooing through his captivating artwork.
