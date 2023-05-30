In Waidla v. Davis, a divided Ninth Circuit panel last week affirmed the grant of habeas corpus relief that overturns the death sentence of the petitioner, Tauno Waidla, because of ineffective counsel during the penalty phase of his trial. It was unanimous, however, in affirming the denial of relief that would have overturned his conviction for a brutal 1988 murder.
You just read:
Ninth Circuit vacates death penalty the California Supreme Court affirmed 23 years ago
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.