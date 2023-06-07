Metropolis Corp Unveils New White Paper: Data-Driven Collaboration: Expo XT with Zoom to Optimize Business Communication
Zoom is the most popular video conferencing tool in the United States, yet most of the organizations using Zoom Phone don’t have access to the right reports or insights to make a difference.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leader in innovative software solutions that provide insight into Unified Communications, is proud to announce the release of its latest white paper, "Data-Driven Collaboration: Using Expo XT with Zoom to Optimize Business Communication." This comprehensive publication delves into the transformative power of Expo XT, a cutting-edge collaboration analytics tool, in conjunction with Zoom, the world's leading video conferencing platform.
— Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing
The white paper highlights the increasing importance of measuring collaboration in today's fast-paced business landscape. Communication reporting gives businesses unrivaled access to real-time insights into the way their team is collaborating and how well they are serving their customers.
“Zoom is the most popular video conferencing tool in the United States, yet most of the organizations using Zoom Phone don’t have access to the right reports or insights to make a difference,” explains Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing for Metropolis. “This whitepaper explores how Zoom reports and analytics drive better decisions and better communication.”
"Data-Driven Collaboration" delves into the myriad benefits of Expo XT in conjunction with Zoom. From identifying communication trends and patterns to foreseeing potential issues before they escalate, Expo XT equips businesses with invaluable insights. By leveraging predictive analytics, organizations can take preventive measures and strategically plan for the future, resulting in improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction.
"Businesses no longer communicate," explains Art Brodeur, Metropolis’ Director of Engagement. "They now collaborate using a mix of video meetings, voice calls, and even smart rooms to connect people in exciting new ways. Expo XT and Zoom are at the forefront of this transformation."
Key topics covered in the white paper include:
ø The paradigm shift in the way modern businesses communicate.
ø Real-world use-cases discussing ROI through improved efficiency, enchanced customer experience and data-driven decision-making.
ø Best practices for leveraging Expo XT for Zoom reporting to manage KPI's.
ø The seamless integration of Expo XT with Zoom and its impact on optimizing communication.
To request a copy of the white paper, "Data-Driven Collaboration: Using Expo XT with Zoom to Optimize Business Communication," please visit the Metropolis Corp website at www.metropolis.com.
About Metropolis:
For over two decades, the team at Metropolis has empowered users with communication insights to track, monitor and identify performance issues. From traditional premise-based phone systems to cloud collaboration integrations, Metropolis provides frictionless analytics, 911 alerts, cradle-to-grave call details and live agent dashboards for NEC UNIVERGE BLUE, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom users.
Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+1 954-414-2900
