Aldora Britain Records Releases Berry Donmark EP
The Rothley, UK, indie label offers up a Bandcamp exclusive, featuring three songs by Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter Berry Donmark.
Berry Donmark's latest EP release provides a glorious insight into his songwriting mind. These three compositions are smoothly crafted and executed with a warm and charming ease.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldora Britain Records, based in Rothley, UK, released an EP consisting of three Berry Donmark tracks on May 30, 2023. The sampler, titled "Aldora Britain Records Presents … Berry Donmark," is exclusively available on ABR’s Bandcamp page. Berry Donmark is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter and member of the group The Other Hit. The tracks include two Americana / folk-rock numbers (“Rain Drenched Sparrow” and “Praying Tonight”) and a baroque pop excursion (“Secrets of Mood”).
— Tom Hilton, Aldora Britain Records
Founded in 2013, Aldora Britain Records serves as a worldwide hub of independent and underground music. ABR’s liner notes state: “Berry Donmark's latest EP release provides a glorious insight into his songwriting mind. These three compositions are smoothly crafted and executed with a warm and charming ease. 'Rain Drenched Sparrow' opens the set, perfectly reviving the classic soft rock vibe of the 1970s. The lyrics are notable here too, an homage to Berry's Canadian heroes. 'Praying Tonight' comes next, picking up on the soulful essence of The Other Hit's work, and 'Secrets Of Mood' concludes proceedings with an orchestral flourish. This trio of musical offerings is an exceptional artistic and creative snapshot….”
Aldora Britain Records has previously released various tracks by The Other Hit (all written by Berry under his writing name Patrick Courtemanche). Donmark noted, “Aldora Britain Records and its founder Tom Hilton have been extremely supportive of my music, and I’m truly grateful. Tom is the most voracious, knowledgable, and open-minded curator of indie releases that I’ve ever encountered.”
About the Songs
Berry Donmark is the writer, singer, guitarist and keyboardist on all three of the "Aldora Britain Records Presents …" tracks. On two of the tracks (“Rain Drenched Sparrow” and “Praying Tonight”) he is joined by drummer Harry C. Wilkinson, Jr. of Nashville, TN. Harry is known for his work with Larry Coryell, Terri Gibbs, and especially Michael Martin Murphey on the classic album "Blue Sky - Night Thunder" and the smash hit single “Wildfire.” Suzie Paloma of Nashville plays fiddle on “Praying Tonight.”
About Berry Donmark
Berry Donmark’s performing career began in the mid-1980s in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He started off performing original folk songs that ranged from historical storytelling to topical tunes. He appeared at various locations around the campus town, including an impromptu and infamous appearance at the legendary Mr. Flood’s Party.
Following several years performing in Minneapolis cover bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Berry released two albums of original material - 1995’s "Secrets & Lies" and 2002’s "Midway Angels." Both pre-dated the prominence of digital distribution and have been lost to time (with the exception of a few scattered cassettes and burned CDs). In 2022, and credited under his writing name Patrick Courtemanche, Berry appeared on The Other Hit’s release "DIEGO," featuring 10 of his original tunes. In 2023 he began releasing solo material as Berry Donmark.
https://berrydonmark.com
https://thealdorabritainrecords.bandcamp.com/album/aldora-britain-records-presents-berry-donmark
Berry Donmark
Village Hum Records
vhummusic@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other