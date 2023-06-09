Get Naughty: The Krampus Musical World Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Naughty: The Krampus Musical – brings the holidays to Fringe with an irreverent, sassy look at the holidays that’s sure to become a Christmas classic.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Get Naughty: The Krampus Musical – brings the holidays to Fringe with an irreverent, sassy look at the holidays that’s sure to become a Christmas classic.EVENT: Get Naughty: The Krampus Musical world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe FestivalWHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:Get Naughty is a holiday rock musical for adults only! Co-Written by the dynamic team behind the long running Babylon Cabaret, Get Naughty features fun, unforgettable songs and characters. You’re sure to walk away wondering “What’s So Bad About Being Bad”. The show features music by award winning composer Cliff Retallick performed by some of LA’s best, many of them Fringe regulars. Get Naughty will transport you to Krampus’s workshop in the South Pole where his scantily clad minions work year round to ensure he can wreak havoc on Christmas Eve, visiting all the naughty children Santa skipped. Featuring burlesque star Miss Spent Youth as Fantasma who performs a show stopping burlesque routine for Krampus himself.WHEN: Preview show June 5th at 7pm. Fringe performances June 9th, 13th, 16th & 22nd at 7pmWHERE: All Fringe Festival Performances will take place at Three Clubs 1123 N Vine st., Hollywood, CA 90038WHY: Krampus bridges the gap between Halloween and Christmas. He’s dark and scary and has invaded American pop culture with memes, costumes and even events. Get Naughty is premiering at Fringe with a workshop production as we gear up for a formal run this holiday season. See the musical that is sure to become a naughty holiday treat for adults. Whether you kinda feel like “The Holiday’s Just Ain’t All That” or you get so excited you just can’t wait to “Rip the Paper” you’ll never think of Christmas in the same way again.HOW TO GET TICKETS: To request a press pass contact Producer Marie Retallick marieilene@icloud.comLink for public Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9883 Get Naughty Summary:Get ready to get naughty for the holidays! Every holiday season good little children wait for Santa to bring them presents. Have you ever wondered what the bad children have in store for them? Why Krampus, of course! While Santa is wasting time with those goody-two-shoes, Krampus visits the naughty boys and girls, putting coal in their stockings or worse!Get Naughty combines holiday satire and dark humor with rocking songs, sexy cabaret style dance numbers and even a burlesque number or two for the spiciest dose of holiday cheer possible. Meet the oft misunderstood Krampus, Santa’s evil counterpart who reigns over a different kind of workshop in the south pole. One filled with kid sized torture chambers, a coal powered sleigh and some very naughty elf like creatures we call Switches. The time has come for Krampus to give up the throne to his heir Junior, who has been living in sweet ignorance of his birthright with his bewitching mother Fantasma in the mortal realm. In a “Santa Clause” style fish out of water story the bumbling mama’s boy, Junior struggles to fit in and channel his evil side as he takes over the meanest job around. Meanwhile there are some particularly bad kids who have grown tired of getting coal every year and plan a Home Alone style obstacle course to catch Krampus in the act and stop him from stealing children on Christmas Eve. Will Junior prevail against Gen Z or will the bad kids finally win!