Hollywood Burlesque Festival Returns as Burlesque Legends Welcome a New Generation of Performers
The godmother of L.A. burlesque, Lili VonSchtupp, passes the torch to Miss Spent Youth to revamp and relaunch the Festival for a new era of burlesque.
There’s a new generation of burlesque blossoming in Los Angeles with a new surge of performers rising up to the occasion and we want to highlight these new voices as the older legends pass the torch.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Burlesque Festival returns in 2023 for the first time in four years with a historic venue and new producer, Miss Spent Youth, at the helm. Tickets will be available September 1st, 2022.
— Miss Spent Youth
This three-day event will bring together the local burlesque community and performers from across the nation to. Lili VonSchtupp is retiring after starting and running the festival for nine years and her mentee, Miss Spent Youth, is bringing forth a new vision for the only burlesque festival in Southern California.
“There’s a new generation of burlesque blossoming in Los Angeles with a new surge of performers rising up to the occasion and we want to highlight these new voices as the older legends pass the torch.”
– Miss Spent Youth, Hollywood Burlesque Festival Producer
The festival will include:
• Three, themed showcases
• Small business vendors
• Classes for Performers and the General Public
• Networking Events
• After Parties
• Competition judged by burlesque legends and established performers
Featured performers include:
• Ginger Lee Valentine - Headliner
• Egypt Blaque Knyle - Headliner
• Lux LaCroix - Headliner
• Madeline Sinclaire & Audrey Deluxe - Headliners
• Miss May – Special Guest
• Emma Vauxdevil – Special Guest
• Foxy Lexxi Brown – Step Down Performer
• Don’t Blink Burlesque; Matt Finish and Raisin Wood – Step Down Performer
• Veronica Voss – Step Down Performer
• Viktor Devonne – Step Down Performer
• Will X. Uly – Step Down Performer
Miss Spent Youth is focusing the festival on three distinct goals.
Build Community: Bring performers from all different backgrounds together to distinguish themselves in the community and showcase the best they have to offer.
Educate: Classes will offer performers the chance to learn from performers they don’t have access to locally as well as offer their own knowledge to the general public and next generation of burlesque lovers and performers.
Bolster Local Businesses: Vendors will be comprised of performers, “many of whom are small business owners themselves,” says Miss Spent Youth, as well as other small businesses who contribute to the burlesque community.
“I can't imagine a more qualified and talented individual to take this festival to its next level. I am excited to see what she does and I'll be in the audience cheering." –Lili VonSchtupp, Hollywood Burlesque Festival Founding Producer
Tickets Now Available:
Early bird tickets are available now http://www.hollywoodburlesquefestival.com/tickets-2
How to get involved:
Vendors, sponsors, and volunteers can apply on the website http://hollywoodburlesquefestival.com.
Contact:
For more information about the festival or additional comments, contact Miss Spent Youth directly at HollywoodBurlesqueFestival@gmail.com or (336)655-6444
About Hollywood Burlesque Festival:
The Hollywood Burlesque Festival was founded in 2013 with the mission to ensure the ongoing tradition of burlesque in the arts and raise awareness and appreciation of an art form that both empowers and admires the human figure. The festival debuted in 2013 crowning winners in a variety of Competition categories for a local audience. Previous Hollywood Burlesque Festival titles include April Showers (International spokesmodel and burlesque performer), Egypt Blaque Knyle (most decorated performer in burlesque history), Foxy Lexxi Brown (Miss Viva Las Vegas 2018), Matt Finish (Mr. Exotic World 2015) and Tito Bonito (Burlesque Hall of Fame 2017 - Most Comedic).
Marie Retallick
Hollywood Burlesque Festival
+1 336-655-6444
email us here