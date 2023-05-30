Burgum reappoints Sadie Hanson as student member on North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has reappointed University of North Dakota student Sadie Hanson to a second one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Hanson graduated from UND earlier this month with bachelor’s degrees in marketing and public affairs and is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration while also working as a social media and marketing intern for UND’s Nistler College of Business & Public Administration. The Grand Forks Red River High School graduate previously served as the commissioner of governmental affairs for UND Student Government and as a member of UND’s Strategic Planning Committee, and is involved in a variety of community groups.

“Sadie has proven to be a capable leader and an effective voice for students in the rapidly changing world of higher education. We look forward to her continued leadership on the board as she represents her peers at North Dakota’s public colleges and universities,” Burgum said.

Hanson’s second term on the board begins July 1. She was among three students nominated for the seat by the North Dakota Student Association as required by the North Dakota Constitution.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.