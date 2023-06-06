Director Millena Gay Tracks US Ambassador Diane E. Watson's Story in a Film Narrated by Award-Winning Actor Danny Glover
Golden Hearted: The Legacy of Ambassador Diane E. Watson, a documentary about one of America's most admired and internationally recognized humanitarians is directed by Millena Gay. Poster: HoneyPeach Productions.
Award-winning Filmmaker Millena Gay (in pink) shines a light on Global Leader U.S. Congresswoman and U.S. Ambassador to Micronesia Diane E. Watson with personal reflections from Actress Kathleen Bradley-Redd (in the center) and others. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.
Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove along with LA Mayor Karen Bass stood on the shoulders of US Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia and Congresswoman Diane E. Watson who is the epitome of women's empowerment. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.
Golden Hearted: The Legacy of Ambassador Diane E. Watson is about her historic accomplishments to address global humanity is touring the film festival circuit.
"Golden Hearted is about acknowledging the accomplishments and appreciating the personal and professional sacrifices that Diane made for the advancement of global humanity," said Millena Gay. "It's a humbling experience as a first-time documentarian to be so well received by film festivals in and out of the state of California."
Golden Hearted premiered at the Honolulu African American Film Festival in February 2023, with a showing at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival in April 2023 and slated for a Southern California premiere at the Marina del Rey Film Festival on June 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. The documentary received a nomination for Best Feature Length Documentary in the 2023 SoCAL Fest Award running from June 22-25, 2023 in San Diego.
"My one-hour and 20 minute documentary, narrated by Award-Winning Actor Danny Glover with reflections from Actress Kathleen Bradley-Redd, Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, and others, will continue to tour the film festival circuit," said Gay. "Working with Mr. Glover would be any filmmaker's dream. His narration was the golden touch for my project."
Some of the historic moments depicted in the documentary included the decades after the end of the Civil War. This era would launch a wave of lynching, imprisonment, and Jim Crow laws taking root. What followed was the disproportionate impact of mass incarceration, discriminatory housing policies, substandard healthcare practices and an overall lack of economic investment. Growing up in the 40s and 50s, Watson was directly impacted by this and was determined to make a change.
"It is our duty to watch over the actions and activities of this government and to insist that, in words as well as in deeds, the interests of our constituency primarily and of the Nation ultimately are served," said Honorable Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Diane Edith Watson, Member of the United States House of Representatives, Ret.
The documentary chronicles the career of Los Angeles native Diane E. Watson, the first African American woman in the California State Senate. Watson went on to become the United States Congresswoman for California’s 33rd congressional district, serving for 12 years before retiring to take care of her ailing mother. Although Diane sacrificed marrying the love of her life, she made life better for all Californians with the legislation she penned and fought to get passed, winning wars, breaking barriers, and blazing a trail so that current and future generations could have a better life going forward.
"I am super excited and honored that R&B star Howard Hewett is the music supervisor for my documentary about Ms. Watson," said Gay. "We have known each other for years and always wanted to do a project together and this was the perfect time."
"This is a story that needs to be told, especially to understand the struggle of a Black woman in politics," said Hewett who is a native of Ohio but has been a long-time resident of Los Angeles. "The world needs to know the importance of telling our stories." Hewett is known for his vocals and as the lead for Shalimar. He tours solo and continues to record music.
"Since 1998, I have been introducing young people of color to the jobs behind the camera in the film industry," said Noreen McClendon, who signed on as one of the executive producers of the film, is the Executive Director for Concerned Citizens of South Central of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization. "We had a few interns who received an intense education through shadowing production professionals at some of the location shoots."
Watson had extraordinary working-class parents who valued education. She earned her Bachelors, Masters, and Ph.D. degrees in educational administration. She later attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. First elected to the L.A. County School Board, from there she devoted her life to public service and became an influential and powerful leader within the highest levels of American politics.
To interview Director Millena Gay, contact Marie Lemelle at Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@PlatinumStarPR.com.
About Millena Gay
Millena Gay is an award-winning producer, director, and actress raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and residing in Southern California. While being a creative person, Millena also had a passion for the business side of entertainment and began producing short films. After winning awards for her short film Clarissa's Gift, Millena enrolled in UCLA Extension's Producing and Entertainment Studies Program to learn how to become a top producer and director. She graduated in 2016 with top honors.
Millena has produced several short films, including Fun The Emachee Way, Journey, Dolly Madison, the sizzle for Bitter Inheritance and the multiple award-winning film Clarissa's Gift. Millena has produced over 14 live events, including red carpet movie premieres, awards ceremonies, fundraisers, music showcases, fashion shows, festivals, pandemic-era virtual events, and a 2-day beauty pageant event for the California Ethnic World Beauty Pageant at the LAX Westin.
Millena is excited to make her narrative directorial debut with the film, "Something About Mother," starring Jayne Kennedy, Emmy Winner Vincent Irizarry, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs and Dawnn Lewis.
#MillenaGay
#DannyGlover
#Documentary
#HoneyPeachProductions
#DianeEWatson
#GoldenHeartedTheLegacyofAmbassadorDianeEWatson
#FilmFestival
#ConcernedCitizensofSouthCentralofLosAngeles
#HowardHewett
#AlphaKappaAlphaSorority
#Micronesia
#LosAngeles
#PlatinumStarPublicRelations
Marie Y. Lemelle
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.
+1 213-276-7827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram