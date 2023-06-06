Director Millena Gay Tracks US Ambassador Diane E. Watson's Story in a Film Narrated by Award-Winning Actor Danny Glover

Golden Hearted: The Legacy of Ambassador Diane E. Watson, a documentary about one of America's most admired and internationally recognized humanitarians is directed by Millena Gay. Poster: HoneyPeach Productions.

Golden Hearted: The Legacy of Ambassador Diane E. Watson, a documentary about one of America's most admired and internationally recognized humanitarians is directed by Millena Gay. Poster: HoneyPeach Productions.

Award-winning Filmmaker Millena Gay (in pink) shines a light on Global Leader U.S. Congresswoman and U.S. Ambassador to Micronesia Diane E. Watson with personal reflections from Actress Kathleen Bradley-Redd (in the center) and others. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.

Award-winning Filmmaker Millena Gay (in pink) shines a light on Global Leader U.S. Congresswoman and U.S. Ambassador to Micronesia Diane E. Watson with personal reflections from Actress Kathleen Bradley-Redd (in the center) and others. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove along with LA Mayor Karen Bass stood on the shoulders of US Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia and Congresswoman Diane E. Watson who is the epitome of women's empowerment. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove along with LA Mayor Karen Bass stood on the shoulders of US Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia and Congresswoman Diane E. Watson who is the epitome of women's empowerment. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.

Award-winning Actor Danny Glover on set reviewing the voice-over recording for the Golden Hearted documentary with Director Millena Gay. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.

Award-winning Actor Danny Glover on set reviewing the voice-over recording for the Golden Hearted documentary with Director Millena Gay. Photo: HoneyPeach Productions.

Golden Hearted: The Legacy of Ambassador Diane E. Watson is about her historic accomplishments to address global humanity is touring the film festival circuit.

Diane Watson is an amazing woman who had a tremendous impact on the state of California and the country as a whole. I am honored to be able to tell my friend's story and share it with the world.”
— Millena Gay, Founder of HoneyPeach Productions
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles is the home of one of the most celebrated leaders of our time: the Honorable Diane E. Watson. Filmmaker Millena Gay directed and her company HoneyPeach Productions produced Golden Hearted: The Legacy of Ambassador Diane E. Watson which is written by critically acclaimed screenwriter, Frank Underwood, Jr. and co-executive produced in association with Concerned Citizens of South Central Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization.

"Golden Hearted is about acknowledging the accomplishments and appreciating the personal and professional sacrifices that Diane made for the advancement of global humanity," said Millena Gay. "It's a humbling experience as a first-time documentarian to be so well received by film festivals in and out of the state of California."

Golden Hearted premiered at the Honolulu African American Film Festival in February 2023, with a showing at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival in April 2023 and slated for a Southern California premiere at the Marina del Rey Film Festival on June 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. The documentary received a nomination for Best Feature Length Documentary in the 2023 SoCAL Fest Award running from June 22-25, 2023 in San Diego.

"My one-hour and 20 minute documentary, narrated by Award-Winning Actor Danny Glover with reflections from Actress Kathleen Bradley-Redd, Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, and others, will continue to tour the film festival circuit," said Gay. "Working with Mr. Glover would be any filmmaker's dream. His narration was the golden touch for my project."

Some of the historic moments depicted in the documentary included the decades after the end of the Civil War. This era would launch a wave of lynching, imprisonment, and Jim Crow laws taking root. What followed was the disproportionate impact of mass incarceration, discriminatory housing policies, substandard healthcare practices and an overall lack of economic investment. Growing up in the 40s and 50s, Watson was directly impacted by this and was determined to make a change.

"It is our duty to watch over the actions and activities of this government and to insist that, in words as well as in deeds, the interests of our constituency primarily and of the Nation ultimately are served," said Honorable Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Diane Edith Watson, Member of the United States House of Representatives, Ret.

The documentary chronicles the career of Los Angeles native Diane E. Watson, the first African American woman in the California State Senate. Watson went on to become the United States Congresswoman for California’s 33rd congressional district, serving for 12 years before retiring to take care of her ailing mother. Although Diane sacrificed marrying the love of her life, she made life better for all Californians with the legislation she penned and fought to get passed, winning wars, breaking barriers, and blazing a trail so that current and future generations could have a better life going forward.

"I am super excited and honored that R&B star Howard Hewett is the music supervisor for my documentary about Ms. Watson," said Gay. "We have known each other for years and always wanted to do a project together and this was the perfect time."

"This is a story that needs to be told, especially to understand the struggle of a Black woman in politics," said Hewett who is a native of Ohio but has been a long-time resident of Los Angeles. "The world needs to know the importance of telling our stories." Hewett is known for his vocals and as the lead for Shalimar. He tours solo and continues to record music.

"Since 1998, I have been introducing young people of color to the jobs behind the camera in the film industry," said Noreen McClendon, who signed on as one of the executive producers of the film, is the Executive Director for Concerned Citizens of South Central of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization. "We had a few interns who received an intense education through shadowing production professionals at some of the location shoots."

Watson had extraordinary working-class parents who valued education. She earned her Bachelors, Masters, and Ph.D. degrees in educational administration. She later attended the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. First elected to the L.A. County School Board, from there she devoted her life to public service and became an influential and powerful leader within the highest levels of American politics.

To interview Director Millena Gay, contact Marie Lemelle at Platinum Star PR at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@PlatinumStarPR.com.

About Millena Gay

Millena Gay is an award-winning producer, director, and actress raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and residing in Southern California. While being a creative person, Millena also had a passion for the business side of entertainment and began producing short films. After winning awards for her short film Clarissa's Gift, Millena enrolled in UCLA Extension's Producing and Entertainment Studies Program to learn how to become a top producer and director. She graduated in 2016 with top honors.

Millena has produced several short films, including Fun The Emachee Way, Journey, Dolly Madison, the sizzle for Bitter Inheritance and the multiple award-winning film Clarissa's Gift. Millena has produced over 14 live events, including red carpet movie premieres, awards ceremonies, fundraisers, music showcases, fashion shows, festivals, pandemic-era virtual events, and a 2-day beauty pageant event for the California Ethnic World Beauty Pageant at the LAX Westin.

Millena is excited to make her narrative directorial debut with the film, "Something About Mother," starring Jayne Kennedy, Emmy Winner Vincent Irizarry, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs and Dawnn Lewis.

#MillenaGay
#DannyGlover
#Documentary
#HoneyPeachProductions
#DianeEWatson
#GoldenHeartedTheLegacyofAmbassadorDianeEWatson
#FilmFestival
#ConcernedCitizensofSouthCentralofLosAngeles
#HowardHewett
#AlphaKappaAlphaSorority
#Micronesia
#LosAngeles
#PlatinumStarPublicRelations

Marie Y. Lemelle
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.
+1 213-276-7827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Director Millena Gay Tracks US Ambassador Diane E. Watson's Story in a Film Narrated by Award-Winning Actor Danny Glover

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marie Y. Lemelle
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.
+1 213-276-7827
Company/Organization
Platinum Star Public Relations
343 Pioneer Drive Suite 1705E
Glendale, California, 91203
United States
+1 2132767827
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Platinum Star Public Relations, a certified MWBE, DBE and SBE full-service communications company, provides consulting services for a diverse client base and a variety of businesses. Clients have covered the gamut from boxing to fashion, entertainment, TV, film, and the music industry and from real estate, health and wellness, corporations and to nonprofit organizations that provide services to military veterans and other vulnerable populations. Her agency is certified in Cultural Diversity and Inclusion. Through entertainment publicist services, star rankings were measurable for several actors, producers, directors, writers, musicians, stylist and fashion icons at red carpet events, special events, and beyond. Taking the company to the next level and creating a one-stop shop to provide distribution, production and more, Platinum Star PR has collaborated with various production companies. Marie is a former member of Women in Film and Association of Talent Agents. For more information about entertainment industry work experience, go to IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/marieylemelle

https://www.instagram.com/platinumstarpr/

More From This Author
Director Millena Gay Tracks US Ambassador Diane E. Watson's Story in a Film Narrated by Award-Winning Actor Danny Glover
OduwaCoin: Africa's First Cryptocurrency Partners with DollarStore.com to Offer Entrepreneurs Store Franchise Ownership
Marie Lemelle to Discuss Public Relations Strategies for BIPOC and Women Filmmakers at The Global Tourism Film Festival
View All Stories From This Author