PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US Shares IRGC’s Elaborate International Scheme to Evade Sanctions and Fund Terror

PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US to Expose IRGC’s Elaborate International Scheme to Evade Sanctions and Fund Terror

The NCRI-US will present classified documents and intelligence about the intricate layers of the IRGC's scheme.

The NCRI was the first to reveal the Natanz uranium enrichment site in 2002, which triggered the IAEA’s inspections of the Iranian nuclear sites.”
— NCRI-US Media Advisory

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a news conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to expose an ongoing, sophisticated, and elaborate international scheme by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to clandestinely sell substantial amounts of oil and petrochemical products to finance its covert terror operations abroad.

The NCRI-US will present classified documents and intelligence about the intricate layers of this operation.

The NCRI was the first to reveal the Natanz uranium enrichment site in 2002, which triggered the IAEA’s inspections of the Iranian nuclear sites.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 10:30 am EDT

RSVP: Required and available for accredited media, the U.S. Government, Congress, and members of the diplomatic corps in Washington, DC.

To RSVP: Please contact media@ncrius.org

# # #
-----------------------------------------------------------------
These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran - U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C NCRI-US acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, dedicated to establishing a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US Shares IRGC’s Elaborate International Scheme to Evade Sanctions and Fund Terror

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
Company/Organization
National Council of Resistance of Iran U.S. Representative Office
1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 1125
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
+1 202-747-7847
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

More From This Author
PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US Shares IRGC’s Elaborate International Scheme to Evade Sanctions and Fund Terror
NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi Addresses Iran’s Uprising and Mounting Executions at Joint House Caucus Hearing
Maryam Rajavi Welcomes Bipartisan Iranian Women Caucus and Resolution Condemning Iran Regime’s Poisoning of School Girls
View All Stories From This Author