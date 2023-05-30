PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US Shares IRGC’s Elaborate International Scheme to Evade Sanctions and Fund Terror

PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US to Expose IRGC’s Elaborate International Scheme to Evade Sanctions and Fund Terror

The NCRI-US will present classified documents and intelligence about the intricate layers of the IRGC's scheme.

The NCRI was the first to reveal the Natanz uranium enrichment site in 2002, which triggered the IAEA’s inspections of the Iranian nuclear sites.” — NCRI-US Media Advisory

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a news conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to expose an ongoing, sophisticated, and elaborate international scheme by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to clandestinely sell substantial amounts of oil and petrochemical products to finance its covert terror operations abroad.

The NCRI-US will present classified documents and intelligence about the intricate layers of this operation.

The NCRI was the first to reveal the Natanz uranium enrichment site in 2002, which triggered the IAEA’s inspections of the Iranian nuclear sites.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 10:30 am EDT

RSVP: Required and available for accredited media, the U.S. Government, Congress, and members of the diplomatic corps in Washington, DC.

To RSVP: Please contact media@ncrius.org

# # #

-----------------------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran - U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C NCRI-US acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, dedicated to establishing a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran.