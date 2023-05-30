Submit Release
Paragon FX Group Reveals The Secrets Behind Making Goonies Prop Replicas

The care and detail Paragon FX Group put into their replicas is amazing. This is definitely the right stuff and One-Eyed Willy himself would be fooled.”
— McAndrew Burns, Executive Director of the Oregon Film Museum
NYC, NY, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Goonies Day approaches on June 7th, marking the 38th anniversary of the film’s release, the
wizards of props at Paragon FX Group participated in a Q&A to talk about their secrets.

Q: Is everyone at PFG a Goonies fan?

A: When we first started negotiating our contract with Warner Brothers, one of the first films we
asked for was GOONIES. It's a favorite of literally everyone on our team.
Plenty of companies and private artists had already produced the copper bones key, the
doubloon, and the map - so we wanted to do something different - - But how can you make
something "the same" - but different and ideally, better?

Q: What does PFG consider the ultimate Goonies prop to be?

A: The key piece of our Goonies adventure set is the famed Copper Bones key. Other
companies have attempted to recreate this in the past and we wanted to create something
collectors could showcase with the props they already own, not instead of. So we based our key
on the newly rediscovered key prop that a well known actor took home from set and forgot
about for years. This Copper Bones key is a uniquely specific sculpt compared to previous
versions, and fits in perfectly with PFG’s vision for the set.

Q: ...and the second most iconic Goonies prop?

A: The doubloon! This piece was based on an authentic film prop which was actioned a few
years back. Fun fact - the back of this coin is loosely based on a 1561 English Sixpence.

Q: Well, once you have the key and doubloon, the only thing you need is....

A: The map! The piece which starts the entire adventure. Warner Bros. provided us with a clean
image of what was referred to as a "crew gift" map. This was the map from the film, minus the
hand written notes and drawings. Once we completed our redraw of the crew map, we lined up
movie screen captures and replicated the (oftentimes difficult to decipher) handwriting and
transcribed it onto the final piece. Digital weathering finished the look and set us off on our
adventure.

All three of these items are packaged together as part of the Goonies Adventure Collection


McAndrew Burns, Executive Director of the Oregon Film Museum says “The Oregon Film
Museum is right where The Goonies all began. The care and detail Paragon FX Group put into
their replicas is amazing. This is definitely the right stuff and One-Eyed Willy himself would be
fooled.”

About ParagonFXGroup.Com
Paragon FX Group is composed of established prop makers, collectors, artists, and engineers with
decades of industry experience. Every item is recreated through an exhaustive study of the original. In
some cases, a given piece may be lost to history and must be rebuilt from film study, while others are
reverse engineered directly from the original prop.The end result is a museum quality replica of the
artifact as seen on screen.

Tyler Ham
Paragon FX Group
+1 843-579-8774
