Fire ban in PEI including campfires

CANADA, May 30 - PEI’s minister responsible for forestry has issued a fire closure order that bans all fires in the province, including campfires, until June 25 or further notice.

“We see what our neighboring provinces are going through, and it’s clear that we need to take every possible step to keep PEI safe. In addition to our normal process for banning brush fires during these risky weather conditions, we are taking the extra step to order a fire closure order banning all outdoor burning including campfires, regardless of size of the fire or weather conditions.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Domestic brush burning, known as category 1 burns, continue to be banned. Permits are now revoked for industrial and agricultural burns, also known as category 2, 3 and 4 permits, regardless of weather conditions. Campfires and bonfires are banned, including on private property and at provincial parks and campgrounds.

Provincial fire bans do not apply to the national parks, so visitors to Parks Canada facilities must follow any applicable rules set by Parks Canada.

“We will continue to be proactive in dealing with forest fire risk in PEI. Forestry officials are at work cleaning up downed trees on crown land and creating fire breaks against any high-risk infrastructure like homes,” said Minister Myers. “The province’s new $550,000 forest fire prevention fund includes money for more forest fire training to build wildland firefighting capacity.”

Learn more about preventing forest fires at Fire Information and about protecting homes from forest fires at : FireStart Canada.

