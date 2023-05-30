Scott Osborn Launches First Online Coaching and Mentoring Resource for Retiring Firefighters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement can be daunting, and for firefighters, the matter can be quite complex. To give them the help they need, Scott Osborn recently launched the country's first online community on FacebookTM specifically designed to support and mentor retiring firefighters. This system helps them make the right decisions in terms of taxes, healthcare, estate planning, retirement income, pension decisions, and investment management.
This innovative system is tailored directly to the needs of firefighters who are approaching their retirement age or have retired in the last several years. With this resource at their disposal, firefighters can receive guidance on how to build wealth for their retirement years and ensure that they can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle after leaving active service. By making smart financial decisions now, firefighters will have peace of mind knowing that they are prepared for whatever comes next in life.
According to Scott, "Firefighters are a special breed of public servant. They are unique men and women with unique careers. It's no surprise that their retirement planning needs are unique, too.” His mission is to ensure that everyone who has served receives the advice needed to approach their retirement in an informed manner and retire with dignity. “This community and this system helps these great public servants beat procrastination to make better decisions about their money for them and their families."
Firefighters who are approaching retirement or those around age 50 and more are best suited to join Scott’s community and start planning for a financially secure retirement.
To learn more about this community, request access to the FacebookTM group https://www.facebook.com/groups/retirefire or go to retirefirefighter.com
Scott Osborn
Scott Osborn
The Retirement Guys Formula
