Integrative Nurse Coach Academy Launches Hypnosis for Nurses Certification Course
INCA's Hypnosis for Nurses Certification Course will empower nurses with hypnosis, NLP, and advanced communication for enhancing patient care & holistic healing
Hypnosis for Nurses is about giving nurses another powerful tool in their toolkit. It's about going beyond traditional methods to truly empower patients and revolutionize healthcare delivery.”MIAMI, FL, US, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy (INCA) has announced the launch of their Hypnosis for Nurses Certification Course, a comprehensive two-part program designed to empower nursing professionals with hypnosis and neurolinguistic programming (NLP) techniques. The course provides nurses with cutting-edge communication tools to enhance patient care, self-care, and support holistic healing.
— Christina Cowgill
The Hypnosis for Nurses Certification Course is divided into two parts: Part 1, "Advanced Communication Made Easy," and Part 2, "Accelerated Hypnosis Certification." Part 1, which can be taken as a standalone course, covers 12 weeks of 100% online training and provides 68 contact hours. Participants will learn the foundations of hypnosis and NLP, explore the mind-body connection, and learn practical applications of hypnosis in nursing. The course also covers essential language patterns, trance induction, ethics, and self-hypnosis.
Part 2, "Accelerated Hypnosis Certification," is an intensive 8-day live hands-on experience conducted on Zoom, providing an additional 74 contact hours. This part of the course is designed to build practical skills and confidence in using hypnosis techniques in various clinical settings. Participants will learn to facilitate smoking cessation, weight release, stress management, and more. The course also offers guidance on building a successful hypnosis practice.
Upon completion of both parts, participants will become certified hypnotists through the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH), with their first year of membership included in the course investment. NGH is the oldest educational certifying guild for hypnosis and boasts over 14,000 members across 80 countries worldwide.
Christina Cowgill, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Board-Certified Hypnotist, Board Certified Nurse Coach, and Trainer of NLP, is the creator and faculty of this program. She brings decades of experience in the healthcare industry and shares the tools she has used to recover from provider burnout, manage a chronic back injury, cope with stress, and improve interpersonal communication skills.
"By incorporating hypnosis-based language into interactions with patients, nurses can establish instant rapport, quickly relieve anxiety and pain, and save time and energy in their busy day," states Cowgill. "The Hypnosis for Nurses program is about giving nurses another powerful tool in their toolkit. It's about going beyond traditional methods to truly empower patients and revolutionize healthcare delivery."
INCA's Hypnosis for Nurses Certification Course is a transformative opportunity for nursing professionals to expand their skillset and improve patient outcomes using evidence-based hypnosis techniques. To learn more about the course and register, visit iNurseCoach.com/hypnosis.
About Integrative Nurse Coach Academy
The Integrative Nurse Coach Academy is a leading provider of innovative nursing education, specializing in nurse coaching and complementary therapies. INCA is dedicated to empowering nurses with the knowledge and skills to optimize patient care and promote holistic healing. For more information, visit https://inursecoach.com
