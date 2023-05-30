Submit Release
rezStream Continues to Excel as a Top Performer on Capterra’s Property Management Shortlist

rezStream Better Lodging Simplified

rezStream is thrilled to announce that once again rezStream Cloud PMS has been recognized as a Top Performer on Capterra’s prestigious Shortlist.

We are honored to be recognized again as a Top Performer in the Hospitality Property Management category. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional Cloud-based solutions!”
— Christian Holmsen, CEO

Capterra’s Shortlist distinguishes the highest-scoring products in terms of popularity and user ratings within the Hospitality Property Management segment. These outstanding solutions have demonstrated their effectiveness in the market and received substantial acclaim from customers.

About rezStream

rezStream, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, continues to lead the way in property management software, online reservation booking technology, hotel website design, and internet marketing for the hospitality industry and independent hoteliers.

For more information on its comprehensive suite of lodging solutions, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.

About Capterra Shortlist

The Capterra Shortlist stands as an independent and unbiased assessment that utilizes user reviews and online search activity to generate rankings. By leveraging the power of customer feedback and market insights, Capterra identifies the market leaders who provide the most popular solutions in the lodging segment.

Simplify Operations with rezStream Cloud PMS

