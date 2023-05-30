Disinformation Expert Dr. Joan Donovan to Discuss Political Ethics and Meme Wars
In this hybrid event hosted by the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, Dr. Joan Donovan speaks about the philosophical frameworks for how to research, report on, and understand misinformation, and this ethical moment in both internet history and American politics. Donovan’s conceptualizations of strategic silence, meme wars, and media manipulation campaigns provide crucial frameworks for understanding how the U.S. got to this point. She coined many of the terms that the disinformation research field and mainstream media use to understand technology’s impact on society.
The event is part of the Regan Lectures funded by the New York Life Insurance Company in honor of William Regan III and a gift from Ann and William Regan.
Dr. Joan Donovan is a leading public scholar, disinformation researcher, co-author of Meme Wars, The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America, and Research Director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.
Thursday, June 1, 2023, 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. PDT
The Internet has never been more important to American politics than it is today. As disinformation, new media, and media manipulation grow, it is crucial that we understand the ethics behind the political and media landscapes of today.
For more information or to register for the free, hybrid event, visit https://mysantaclara.scu.edu/mcae-ethics-and-misinformation
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
