Hospitable.com Unveils New Hassle-Free Direct Booking Solution for Short-Term Rental Hosts
Short-term rental hosts have a new way to boost bookings outside of 3rd party online travel agents without worrying about the admin hassle or risks.
We’re excited to launch our Direct Booking solution for short-term rental hosts. Hosts can use our core time-saving tools combined with Direct in order to grow their short-term rental revenue.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hospitable is launching a direct booking product in partnership with Autohost and Know Your Guest that promises to take the hassle out of building and operating a direct booking business for short-term rental-focused property owners and managers.
— Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable
This will allow hosts to break free from the rules, algorithms, and high service fees associated with 3rd-party OTAs and allow them to build a short-term rental business of their own rather than one tied to the success and guest-focused policies of a restrictive 3rd-party platform.
Direct Premium is a hassle-free solution, suitable for every short-term rental host. From today, using Hospitable’s Direct Premium product with built-in integrations with Autohost and Know Your Guest, you’ll be able to:
- Use their professional, easy-to-customize website templates to build your online presence, or add their booking widget to your existing direct booking website
- Process online card payments with ease, with Hospitable as the merchant of record covering any processing fees associated with a cancellation
- Have sales and lodging taxes automatically calculated and collected for you
- Accept bookings with the confidence of integrated guest vetting and $5M worth of damage protection
- Link any personal or business bank accounts you want to use for your payouts
Hospitable is utilizing partnerships with existing industry experts to power several of these direct booking solutions. Guest vetting is powered by Autohost, which protects property managers using ethical guest screening and AI. Booking protection is powered by Know Your Guest by Superhog’s unmatched comprehensive Damage Protection Plan of up to $5,000,000. This also makes these tools available to more hosts, no matter how big or small their operations.
What’s more, Hospitable is providing you with all of these tools at a fraction of the cost that OTAs charge while allowing you to keep complete control over how you market your business and which bookings you accept or decline.
This is something that OTAs do not offer, as their ever-changing algorithms and penalties for rejecting bookings mean that hosts currently do not have a complete say over how they run their business.
Direct Premium costs from $5 per property per month (for a host with up to 9 properties, with volume discounts for the more properties added), plus a per transaction charge of 6% of the nightly rate and fees + $10.
Hosts can make significant savings vs. 3rd party OTAs, which they can pass on to their guests to incentivize booking directly with them.
Direct Premium will also work seamlessly with Hospitable’s existing suite of features that are aimed at making short-term rental hosting a trivial endeavor by saving guests time on repetitive tasks such as guest messaging, calendar sync, and team management.
Currently, Direct Premium is only available in the USA (including Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands) and Australia, with plans to expand to Canada and the UK next.
Hospitable’s Direct Basic option allows you to build a website with Hospitable’s templates or implement their booking widget into your existing website and connect your own Stripe account. It does not have integrated guest vetting and damage protection. This allows you to seamlessly integrate your own direct booking website with Hospitable’s suite of AI-powered features to save yourself time hosting.
Direct Basic pricing starts at $8 per property per month (for a host with up to 9 properties, with volume discounts for the more properties added), with no per transaction charges.
Direct Basic is available everywhere Stripe is available.
To find out more, go to www.hospitable.com/direct-booking
Adam Dicker, Head of Marketing at Autohost: "We are so proud and excited about this collaboration with Hospitable. The need for effective guest screening across the industry, combined with the growing popularity of direct bookings as a preferred revenue source, makes this integration incredibly useful and accessible for property managers of all sizes. Hospitable has now integrated Autohost's intelligent guest risk profiles directly into the platform, letting property managers and hosts enjoy the peace of mind they deserve, knowing their investments are protected by best-in-class verifications."
Humphrey Bowles, CEO and Founder of Know Your Guest by Superhog: "We're always looking to help build confidence and independence back into the vacation rental market with our risk management platform, so providing our Damage Protection Plan as a directly integrated product was a no-brainer. Direct bookings will soon be the powerhouse of revenue for property managers and hosts, and our trusted risk management services will help streamline the safety of these bookings and build efficient operations for both hosts and guests."
About Hospitable
Hospitable gives short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Founded in 2016, Hospitable makes short-term hosting trivial for over 10,800 customers. Hospitable’s tools allow hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting, and their content and community educate investors on how to grow their short-term rental returns.
Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate notifications for their team so that they never miss a clean, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels.
Hospitable allows hosts to build their own direct booking website with many of the safeguards that you would find in a 3rd party OTA, as well as allowing them to integrate with popular 3rd party online travel agencies (Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com).
For more information, please visit www.hospitable.com
Miles Hobson
Hospitable
miles.hobson@hospitable.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok