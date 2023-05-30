Hiland Dairy Celebrates World Milk Day and National Dairy Month by Providing Milk to 15 Area Feeding America® Food Banks
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1, Hiland Dairy is kicking off World Milk Day and National Dairy Month by donating to 15 Feeding America® network food banks across a six-state area. The food banks will receive 19,380 quarts of Hiland Dairy milk, providing 77,520 eight-ounce servings.
Hiland Dairy is donating milk to food banks to kick off World Milk Day and National Dairy Month in June
The donation also marks Hiland's 85 years of providing delicious, nutritious milk and dairy products to American families. Hiland Dairy and its farmer-owners are working hard to produce safe, nutritious dairy and get it to those in need. World Milk Day on June 1 and National Dairy Month in June provide an opportunity to amplify that message.
The donations have been coordinated with area food banks and will commence at Hiland's plant sites on Thursday, June 1, 2023, with most of them starting at 8 am.
Hiland Dairy Plant Location / Food Bank Location
Conroe, Texas - Central Texas Food Bank - Austin 78744
Conroe, Texas - Houston Food Bank - Houston 77029
Conroe, Texas - North Texas Food Bank, Plano 75075
Conroe, Texas - San Antonio Food Bank - San Antonio 78227
Dallas, Texas - Tarrant Area Food Bank - Fort Worth 76107
Tyler, Texas - The Regional East Texas Food Bank - Tyler 75711
Omaha, Nebraska - The Food Bank for The Heartland - Omaha 68127
Springfield, Missouri - Ozarks Food Harvest - Springfield Mo 65803
Kansas City, Missouri - Harvesters - Kansas City 64129
Little Rock, Arkansas - Arkansas Food Bank - Little Rock 72209
Fort Smith, Arkansas - River Valley Regional Food Bank - Fort Smith 72901
Wichita, Kansas - Kansas Food Bank Warehouse - Wichita 67211
Fayetteville, Arkansas - Northwest Arkansas Food Bank - Bethel Heights 72764- 8142
Norman, Oklahoma - Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma- Okc 73179
Fayetteville, Arkansas - Community Food Bank of Oklahoma - Tulsa 74106
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy food company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland is a farmer-owned company with almost 4,000 employees throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Contact:
Kathy Broniecki
Envoy, Inc.
+1 402-740-2254
KathyB@envoyinc.com