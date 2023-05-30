REMINDER: Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 3

Town Date Time Event Location Special Details

Casper June 3 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Yesness Pond Kids' Fishing Day Harry Yessness Pond North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.

Cheyenne / Laramie June 3 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch. 50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie. Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle. Registration is mandatory and has closed. Sign up for the Inspire-A-Kid newsletter to be notified for next year’s event.

Cody June 3 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration between 8-9 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Beck Lake Park Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Jackson June 3 10:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District.

Kemmerer June 3 8 a.m. Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer.

Lunch provided to participating families.

Lander June 3 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Luckey Pond in Lander Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis.

Moorcroft June 3 9-11 a.m. Free fishing day Keyhole Reservoir - Pat’s Point Hosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist. A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.

Pinedale June 3 10 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale Free gift bag of fishing supplies.

Riverton June 3 8 a.m. to 1 pm. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton Lunch provided by Kiwanis.

Dubois June 10 9 a.m -1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Day Pete's Pond Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided.

Evanston June 10 8:00 a.m.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Evanston Kids Fishing Day UP Ice Ponds Sponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lunch provided to participating families.

Basin June 17 8:30 a.m.-noon Kids Fishing Day Water plant ponds Sponsored by the Town of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce.

Rock Springs June 17 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf Course Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lunch provided to participating families.