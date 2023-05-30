Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,000 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER: Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 3

Town Date Time Event Location Special Details Casper June 3 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Yesness Pond Kids' Fishing Day Harry Yessness Pond North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles. Cheyenne / Laramie June 3 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch.

50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.

Participants receive a free fishing pole and tackle.

Registration is mandatory and has closed. Sign up for the Inspire-A-Kid newsletter to be notified for next year’s event. 

Cody June 3 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration between 8-9 a.m.

Kids Fishing Day Beck Lake Park Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists and East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Jackson  June 3 10:30 a.m.  Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District. Kemmerer June 3 8 a.m. Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer.
Lunch provided to participating families. Lander June 3 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Kids Fishing Day Luckey Pond in Lander Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis. Moorcroft  June 3 9-11 a.m. Free fishing day Keyhole Reservoir - Pat’s Point Hosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist.

A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.

Pinedale June 3 10 a.m.  Kids Fishing Day Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale Free gift bag of fishing supplies. Riverton June 3 8 a.m. to 1 pm. Kids Fishing Day Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton Lunch provided by Kiwanis. Dubois June 10 9 a.m -1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Kids Fishing Day Pete's Pond  Sponsored by Kiwanis, USFS, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided. Evanston June 10 8:00 a.m.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. Evanston Kids Fishing Day UP Ice Ponds Sponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter. Lunch provided to participating families. Basin June 17 8:30 a.m.-noon Kids Fishing Day Water plant ponds Sponsored by the Town of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce. Rock Springs June 17 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day Rock Springs Pond - south side of the road leading into the Rock Springs Golf Course Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Chapter.

Lunch provided to participating families.

Lovell June 24 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bighorn National Forest Kids Fishing Day  Porcupine Ranger Station Pond  

You just read:

REMINDER: Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more