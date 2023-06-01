Trail’d Launches Trail’d Tank: Innovative Spare Tire Water Tank Boosts Off-Road Adventure Utility For Overlanding!
Trail’d Unveils Trail’d Tank: A Spare Tire Water Tank Optimizing Unused Space for Off-Road Trips, Offering Easy Installation and Superior Durability.UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trail’d, a leading e-commerce company renowned for its high-quality off-road gear and accessories, is delighted to announce the revitalization of its website showcasing the Trail’d Tank.
This revolutionary invention is designed to meet the specific needs of off-road adventurers and overlanders, providing a robust, reliable, and hassle-free water storage solution.
What sets the Trail’d Tank apart is its ingenious design to maximize the typically unused space of a spare tire – an essential consideration for overlanding enthusiasts where every inch of space is precious.
Brandon Pride, CEO of Trail’d, remarks, "We are thrilled to reintroduce our website and the Trail’d Tank to our customers. Our primary objective is to develop products that not only meet but exceed the functional needs of our customers, offering resilience, ease of installation, and reliability. We are confident that the Trail’d Tank offers adventurers a comprehensive solution for a spare tire water tank, making the most of every available space, whether they're blazing a trail or escaping for a weekend getaway."
The Trail’d Tank is a groundbreaking concept that elegantly fits into the spare tire space, ensuring effortless installation and removal.
Users can conveniently replace their spare tire with the Trail’d Tank, providing additional water storage for their off-road excursions without sacrificing valuable space or adding unnecessary weight.
Moreover, the tank doesn't require any specialized mounting kits for installation.
Constructed from superior quality materials and made in the U.S., the Trail’d Tank promises longevity and durability. The tank is made from medium-density polyethylene, a material lauded for its robustness and suitability for storing potable water. Further equipped with UV protection, it stands up to harsh weather conditions, guaranteeing resilience against the demanding trials of off-road expeditions and long-term water storage.
Pride adds, "We understand the necessity of dependable gear for outdoor enthusiasts. Our team has meticulously designed the Trail’d Tank to withstand the test of time and weather any challenge that an off-road trail may present.
We aim to give our customers the peace of mind knowing their equipment is ready for any obstacle. In essence, we've poured our time and effort into the Trail’d Tank, so our customers can concentrate on enjoying their adventures, with the assurance of water being there when it's needed the most!"
The Trail’d Tank is now available for purchase on the refreshed Trail'd website. To learn more about Trail'd and its innovative range of products, please visit www.trailedonline.com.
