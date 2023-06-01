OneAir Launches All-In-One Flight Deal Subscription Service and Booking Platform Mobile App for iOS and Android Users
Explore the world on a budget with AI-Powered OneAir! No more wasting precious time scouring the internet for the best deal. We bring the deals to our members.
Book cheap flights, hotels, rental cars & activities worldwide at wholesale rates. No more hunting around for coupon codes and sales. OneAir is a one-stop shop for all travel needs.
The ultra-low cost subscription service sends out flight deal alerts to top destinations worldwide. Members can book travel at wholesale rates.
Our mission is simple: to make travel affordable and inspire the new generation of travelers to see the world for less.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Planning a trip can be quite stressful. The average traveler visits 20+ sites to finalize and book a single trip. Jumping from app to app and website to website looking for the best travel offers can leave anyone frustrated.
To solve this, we created OneAir. Available for iOS and Android devices, OneAir aims to help travelers enjoy their trip instead of spending needless time worrying about getting the best flight deal. OneAir's intelligent AI-engine scans and tracks millions of fares in real-time to top destinations worldwide. When the system finds an incredibly cheap flight deal, members receive an email and a mobile alert.
The new, simplified app gives travelers instant on-the-go access to all of our flight deals. Members can choose and book flights based on real-time airline pricing and flight availability. OneAir members also get exclusive access to pre-negotiated private and corporate discounted airfares from virtually every major supplier that is unavailable to the public.
Imagine strolling the bustling streets of Tokyo, exploring the sights and sounds of Europe, sipping wine in the vineyards of Tuscany, or lounging on the pristine beaches of Bali - all without breaking the bank.
"The launch of the OneAir mobile app for iOS and Android is the next step in our vision to connect OneAir to every aspect of our members travel journey – starting from inspiration through planning to booking – all in one place. " said Rahul Ramadoss, CEO and co-founder, OneAir.
Key app features:
Setup destination deal alerts:
Have a specific destination in mind? No problem! Members can work through their travel bucket list, add their friends and family’s home countries and select their preferred departure month(s) to travel. We’ll monitor these destinations and send them all the amazing deals we find.
Explore the world on a budget:
Our Explore the World tool is a passport to adventure. Members can simply set their flight budget, destinations, and travel months. OneAir will show them all of the amazing destinations that they can fly to for that price or even less. No stress, no fuss –It's the easiest way to find a new adventure.
Introducing OneClub Exclusive:
With OneClub, now members can book hotels, rental cars and activities at wholesale rates! We negotiate the best deals so that our members can sit back, relax, and plan their next big adventure.
Members can enjoy deals on their favorite hotels for up to 60% off, rental cars for 25% off and activities for 25% off. Compare our prices to major travel websites and even the hotel’s direct website. We’re confident that our members will save money with every search. OneAir is a one-stop shop for all travel needs.
Watch the membership pay for itself through the first booking. No more hunting around for coupon codes and sales.
OneAir offers three ultra-low-cost membership levels: Basic, Premium, and Elite
Basic - Free forever:
✅ Receive limited international economy class deal alerts from 2 departure airports.
✅ Receive 6-8 flight deals per month.
✅ Access to OneClub - Book hotels, cars and activities at wholesale rates
If members like the service and deals that they are receiving, they can upgrade to a “Premium” or “Elite” plan.
Premium - $29 PER YEAR:
✅ Get access to an extensive selection of Economy Class flight deals & mistake fares to amazing destinations worldwide from from preferred airports.
✅ Get instant email and mobile flight deal alerts.
✅ Search and book private & corporate discounted airfares based on real-time airline pricing and flight availability.
✅ Members can choose up to 5 departure airports that they want to get deals from.
✅ Search and book destinations based on a budget.
✅ Set up destination-specific deal alerts.
✅ Access to OneClub Exclusive - Book hotels, rental cars and activities worldwide at wholesale rates.
✅ Watch the membership pay for itself with just one trip.
✅ Members don’t have to shop around.
Elite - $79 PER YEAR:
✅ All Premium benefits, plus:
✅ Get access to an extensive selection of Business, First, Premium Economy Class flight deals to amazing destinations worldwide from preferred airports.
✅ Get access to all mistake fares.
✅ Get personal 1-on-1 Business & First Class flight planning support.
✅ Members can choose up to 10 departure airports that they want to get deals from.
"More than anyone, travelers need mobile tools that make it simple and easy to find and book trips whenever and wherever they are. Our iOS and Android apps are designed to help travelers get inspired, review options and purchase flights, hotels, rental cars, activities and more from their smartphones. Since the launch of our OneAir travel web app, we have seen tremendous adoption from travelers. The launch of our iOS and Android apps is the next step in expanding our footprint.” said Rahul Ramadoss.
The OneAir app is available to download for free on iOS and Android.
Join OneAir's members-only community for free at https://www.oneair.ai/ and find out how much money you could save today!
About OneAir:
OneAir is a San Francisco, Bay Area AI-driven travel technology company that sends out incredibly cheap flight deal alerts to top destinations worldwide from members' home airports. Designed for both personal and business use, the app provides members with information they need to get the best deals on flights and notifies them when airlines offer fares 40% to 90% off average prices. The new app accurately presents a diverse range of airline deals and choices in a sleek and intuitive interface. OneAir is an accredited travel agency. We partner with multiple airline consolidators, wholesalers, and travel suppliers so that our members can feel confident they are booking the perfect vacation at the best price. To find out more about OneAir, visit www.oneair.ai
