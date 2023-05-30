NC Artist and Poet G~Child Wants The World To 'Smile'

G-Child, North Carolina Rapper and poet

G-Child, North Carolina Rapper and poet

G-Child, North Carolina Rapper and poet

G-Child, North Carolina Rapper and poet

'The Existence" by G-Child, North Carolina Rapper and Poet

'The Existence" by G-Child, North Carolina Rapper and Poet

G~Child -Underground Rapper and Poet Strives To Motivate and To Make the World Smile With Release of New Music Video

Music is a passion and I plan to express my gift with everything I have in me.”
— G~Child, North Carolina Rapper and poet

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A rising name in the dynamic and soul-stirring world of Hip Hop, Rap, and Soul, G~Child, better known by his artistic name Timothy Jackson is an underground rapper, who is driven to soar and succeed. Hailing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, G~Child stands out from other underground artists in the genre, owing to his rich and captivating mix of poetry and Hip-Hop lyrics to craft his own lane of rap.

Unafraid to be himself, G~Child is driven to create his own independent identity and musical brand, having already stunned listeners on tv shows, radio shows, and with a successful string of captivating albums. G~Child has already amassed considerable air play on CCG-network radio and is creating waves with this refreshing new release. Armed with the belief that there is nothing wrong in being yourself, he has released five albums on official music streaming platforms and intends to continue his musical voyage with each motivating new release, “Poetry of Life”.

G~Child’s stellar discography boasts his debut album "Just Different", which was followed by his 2nd album “Just Different Vol.2”, and third and fourth entitled “Me vs the World” and “Poetry of Life”, respectively. The latest album is called 'The Existence' and features songs "Smile" and "Trust Me".

This seasoned artist has already enjoyed the experience of performing at key venues, such as 'The Palace', 'Big Shots 2', 'The Rockshop', and 'All-Stars', among many other top venues. With an aim to make his voice and lyrics heard, the artist’s stirring new singles, such as “Who is GChild” offer an intriguing perspective into his life as a person as well as his artistic abilities and lyrical talents. Similarly, “Celebration” from his recent album, captures his love and unbridled enthusiasm for creating music, while coming those skills together as one, expressing the man and the artist. G~Child’s single “Messing with Me” is a strong and sensory narrative, affirming that the artist is his own person with a mind of his own, and how he will not be moved by anyone or outside pressure.

You can follow G~Child via social media on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timjackson910/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/timjackson910, Facebook: https://twitter.com/timjackson910, and YouTube: https://youtu.be/I6HZQ1R5K2s.

Rive Music Video Team
Rive Video
+1 908-601-1409
email us here

Smile by G=Child Official Music Video

You just read:

NC Artist and Poet G~Child Wants The World To 'Smile'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rive Music Video Team
Rive Video
+1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Video
30 Portland Road
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Newsroom
About

Rive Music Video is the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Submissions, Publicity, and Distribution. We have been promoting labels and artists’ music videos for 30 years, including Empire Distribution - one of the hottest labels around. Also, 88Rising, ADA. Atlantic/ Asylum and 100's more… We promote every style of music and have a custom list of outlets with distribution to 100's of video platforms. -National shows like MTV yo! and BET Jams, Fuse Tv, Revolt, Pluto tv. , Retail Video Pools, Dj Video Pools, and all of the most popular Internet music websites and blogs. Rive Video is also a full production company, able to do all of your needed Video Duplication, Closed Captioning, and Digital Media Distribution (DMDS), everything necessary to correctly service and distribute your music video to programmers. Over the years, we’ve gotten thousands of artists on MTV and many other video shows. MTV refers our services often, and we are very proud of that. Rive Video is a Preferred Vendor / Partner of UNAP - United Artists of Power.

Rive Video Dot Com

More From This Author
NC Artist and Poet G~Child Wants The World To 'Smile'
"You Asked For It" and American Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Delivers
Kjersti Long and Ryan Follesé Offer Healthy Attitude For Social Media Criticisms - I.D.C. -Ask Me If I Care
View All Stories From This Author