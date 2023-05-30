Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,967 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet Virtually June 7

RALEIGH – The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet virtually on Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 am.  The public is invited to attend the meeting online. An in-person listening location is also available in the Archdale Building in Raleigh. 

What North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting 
When: Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 am
Where: Virtual Meeting  Join Webinar #2436 625 4864 via WebEx             
               Password:           ssab06072023             
                                            77220607 (from phones)

Listening Location:          Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room ,   512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh 

DRAFT AGENDA 

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

 

 

You just read:

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet Virtually June 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more