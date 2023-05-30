North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to Meet Virtually June 7

RALEIGH – The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet virtually on Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 am. The public is invited to attend the meeting online. An in-person listening location is also available in the Archdale Building in Raleigh.

What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 am

Where: Virtual Meeting Join Webinar #2436 625 4864 via WebEx

Password: ssab06072023

77220607 (from phones)

Listening Location: Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room , 512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh

DRAFT AGENDA

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.