AREAL.ai Sends Executives to Non-QM Conference

Three top executives will attend and showcase new automation solutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AREAL.ai, the no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows, announced today that the company will send three executives to the upcoming 4th Annual Non-QM & Non-Agency Mortgage Forum in Dana Point, CA on June 1-2, 2023. Areal’s CEO Argun Kilic, Head of Sales Bill Hajjar and Noah Cosentino, Product Manager, will all be attending the show. As a proud sponsor of the event, AREAL AI is thrilled to showcase its groundbreaking solutions that are revolutionizing mortgage and title automation.

“As lenders re-enter the market and seek stability in an evolving landscape, AREAL AI is leading the way with its fast and accurate automation solutions,” said Argun Kilic, Areal’s CEO. “Lenders who specialize in non-agency loan products have an even greater need to process borrower documentation quickly, accurately and efficiently. Our platform empowers lenders and title companies to convert complex documents into reliable data in real time, within seconds.”

The Non-QM & Non-Agency Mortgage Forum is a highly anticipated event that brings together industry experts and professionals from various sectors to explore the critical issues surrounding the mortgage industry, with a specific focus on non-QM and non-agency mortgages. The Non-QM & Non-Agency Mortgage Forum is designed to provide a comprehensive forum experience for attendees, incorporating panel discussions, smaller group meetings, and roundtable sessions.

AREAL.ai’s AI-powered products save hundreds of thousands of dollars for its customers each month. The company’s Rapid Order solution allows users to produce a title and escrow order within seconds. AREAL.ai's Closing Package Reviewer solution gives mortgage processors and title agents the ability to automatically verify the completeness of all buyer, seller, lender and notary documents within large documents and ensure that all documents are properly collected and executed. CD Balancer is an innovative TRID collaboration tool.

“Attendees of this event can experience a live demonstration of our cutting-edge automation platform,” Hajjar said. “When you see how our advanced algorithms convert mortgage and title documents into reliable data with lightning speed and unparalleled accuracy, you’ll see why Areal.ai is growing so rapidly. I look forward to meeting you at the show.”

To learn more about AREAL AI's innovative solutions or to schedule a personalized demo at the event, please visit our booth or reach out to our team.

About AREAL.ai

AREAL.ai is a no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows. Its goal is to provide end to end document automation and integration in order to save clients resources, time and money as they work through the filing process. AREAL.ai has been serving clients nationwide since 2020. Its headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. Visit the company online at https://areal.ai/.