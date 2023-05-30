Governor Ivey Commends Armed Services Committee, Reiterates Blatant Fact Huntsville is Rightful Home for Space Command Headquarters

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued the following statement:

“Alabama is eager for our country to win the space race, not slow walk our way there. Let me repeat what everyone already knows: Alabama is the only rightful home for Space Command Headquarters, and supporting this mission is critical to the advancement of our national security.

“Last week, our bipartisan Alabama delegation brought to light concerning details regarding the permanency of Space Command Headquarters. On what dimension would we not have a permanent headquarters for a major arm of our national security? There are many questions that must be answered, and I commend Chairman Rogers, Representatives Strong and Sewell, as well as the entire U.S. House Armed Services Committee for launching this investigation.

“Alabama – in every way – is staunchly committed to seeing this mission through. And everyone agrees because the facts are undeniable that Redstone should, can and will be home to Space Command Headquarters.

“Secretary Kendall and General Dickinson, I am ready to join you at Redstone Arsenal very soon to officially welcome the HQ to Alabama.” – Governor Kay Ivey

###