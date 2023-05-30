Federal Disaster Support for Tornado Survivors Hits $8.5 Million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Some $8.5 million in federal disaster assistance is helping fuel the recovery of residents and businesses that suffered damage from the recent tornadoes that tore across Western and Middle Tennessee.

The assistance includes more than $3 million in FEMA grants and $5.5 million in low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Families and households in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties have until Tuesday, June 6, to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA and the SBA.

Homeowners who had disaster-related damage are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance because your insurance may not cover all of your damage. FEMA grants can cover housing assistance and help with other disaster-related losses such as medical, dental and transportation expenses and damage to essential household items. Renters are also encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance for personal property losses.

After a disaster, SBA’s low-interest disaster loans can help with the recovery of homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes. SBA loans are the largest source of federal disaster funding for people impacted by disasters.

To apply for FEMA assistance:

FEMA may refer you to the SBA even if you do not own a business or home. If you decide you do not want to submit a loan application, you will not be eligible for additional assistance from FEMA.

To apply for an SBA disaster loan or download applications, visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services. Mail completed paper loan applications to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. You may also apply at SBA’s Business Recovery Centers, which are staffed with SBA customer service representatives. To find a center, click on https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230421/its-important-return-your-sba-loan-application.

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.